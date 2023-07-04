Fifty-five years ago today on the Fourth of July, Delbert Stancill was supposed to fly out of Vietnam following 10 months of being in combat almost every day. It didn’t happen; supplies needed to be flown in continually to resupply the U.S. Army units on the ground.
Stancill was raised in south Whitfield County and graduated from Valley Point High School in 1966. He went to school with Lawrence Flowers, who was two years older and was killed three weeks after arriving in Vietnam in a Jeep wreck in 1967. Stancill also knew Jerry Williams of Gilmer and Whitfield counties who was killed in combat in 1968, and arrived in the same unit as Jerry Poe, a North Whitfield native, two weeks after Poe died in action in 1968.
Stancill was drafted in March 1968, went to Fort Benning for basic training and then on to Fort Gordon for advanced infantry training. By September he was in Vietnam, assigned to the 2nd Battalion of the 60th Infantry Regiment of the 9th Infantry Division. Like Poe, he was in Charlie Company. Based 30 miles below Saigon in the rice paddies of the delta, he said he “never seen a tree the whole time I was over there!” The area was called the “Plain of the Reeds.”
Stancill was asked about the situation when he arrived at his unit.
“We got off at Tan An and went out five miles to Tan Tru (district), which was our base camp,” he said. “The truck was just running wide open just as fast as it could go, and I asked a boy, ‘What’s he driving so fast for?’ and he said, ‘The road’s booby-trapped. They have to clear it every day before the troops can go out on it.’ The engineers went through with mine sweepers and cleaned it up every day.”
Even though American troops stood guard over the road swept for mines — but only at one-mile intervals — enemy troops could slip out of the rice paddies and replant roadside bombs, he explained. Hence the driver’s haste.
Asked if his unit’s mission was search-and-destroy, Stancill replied, “Yeah, we went out just about every day. We had stand-down where we’d stay in base camp, but we’d have ambush (duty) that night. I was scared every night we had to go out. You wasn’t off 24 hours, that’s what it’d amount to.”
His first night mission was unnerving.
“We went out on the LP, four-person listening patrol, about 150-200 yards from the base camp,” he began. “We got set up, got the Claymore mines out, then (we heard) ‘Oh God, I’m gonna die, I shot myself!’ I jumped in the water, got soaking wet, I didn’t know what was going on. A guy was gonna shoot his finger off intentionally to get out of duty, pulled the trigger and took about half his hand off. We had to load up, get the Claymores back into base camp and get somebody else to take his place and go back out and set up again. He wanted to go home, but he didn’t get an honorable discharge for it.”
Later, after a couple of months carrying an M-60 heavy machine gun during patrols, Stancill was chosen to “walk point,” or lead the patrol through enemy territory.
“They let us off the helicopters and we was walking right beside a river,” he recalled. “I looked around and there was a (Viet Cong soldier) swimming around … I popped a couple of rounds around him, I think I hit him in the back of the neck, I don’t know. He got into the bushes, back into the nipa palm. The boy that was walking point with me was carrying an M-79 grenade launcher, and he shot.”
Then the worst happened.
“There was another (Viet Cong soldier) with that one, and ‘pow-pow-pow-pow-pow!’ the (Viet Cong soldier) shot the other point man in the groin and the chest and in the head and killed him,” Stancill said. “Then our platoon sergeant shot the (Viet Cong soldier). He was a VC medic and that plastic bag that he had rolled up and tied up in a knot was holding our Mercurochrome, our bandages, foot powders — everything that our docs had — he had it in that plastic bag.”
Came close to being wounded
Stancill said there were several encounters where he was almost wounded. One really close call came when “I had my hair parted one night with a bullet, and that ain’t no lie.”
“The whole company was out in three platoons in a big rice paddy, going different ways to set up ambushes,” he described. “We started to get snipered at while we were eating chow, C-rations, at suppertime. I looked over and the guy on my right was ‘pow-pow-pow-pow-pow!’ and over to the other side another guy was shooting, ‘pow-pow-pow-pow-pow!’ I laid my C-rations down, laid my spoon down on my plastic so it wouldn’t get dirty, got my rifle and started easing up over the dike and ‘pow!’ a bullet flew right over the top of my head and I said, ‘Y’all just keep shootin’ — he knows where I’m at!’ I’d had my helmet off because we were sitting there eating.”
A slight wound — getting hit in the back with a piece of shrapnel — came from a form of friendly fire.
“We got into a pretty bad firefight right off the helicopters, and the rockets was coming in from our Cobras (Army assault helicopters),” said Stancill. “I had flopped down over the dike and felt something hit me in the back and I thought, ‘Oh God, I’m hit!’ I reached back and felt and there wasn’t any blood or nothing. There was a lieutenant next to me and I put my hand on something hot. It was that piece of shrapnel and I said, ‘Look what hit me in the back!’ and he said, ‘Aw hell, Delbert!’ and threw it in the water. The shrapnel had come off one of our rockets.”
In fact, Stancill actually initiated the burst of fire from the Cobra.
“What happened was I seen a (Viet Cong soldier) run, and he jumped in the water,” he detailed. “We carried a magazine of tracers, and I stood up and put it on automatic and let it rip and drawed a line (of gunfire) so the helicopter pilot could see it. Then he opened up with all the rockets on the gunship and blowed everything all to pieces. That’s when the shrapnel hit me in the back.”
Did he get a Purple Heart for being wounded?
“No, you gotta draw blood to get a Purple Heart,” he said with a chuckle. “But I wanted that piece of shrapnel. We supposedly was going to be picked up the next morning at that same place. I had put a big ‘X’ right on that dike to see if I could go back and find that piece of shrapnel. First Platoon started walking down the dike back toward base camp. Second Platoon got behind them, then two VCs got between them — one shot that way and one shot this way — and (the platoons) opened up on one another. In Third Platoon, we was behind on the dike in line. The kid walking point got shot through both of his canteens. He had a canteen on each side — so miracles do happen!”
When Stancill went back the next morning to try and find the “X” there was just a hole where a mortar had hit.
“If we had stayed in that position five or 10 minutes longer, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.
Walking across water
Asked to assess his 10 months in a combat zone, Stancill responded, “We were very fortunate.”
“The kid that was walking point with me got killed,” he said, “and up until the time I left several men got wounded. The man that took this picture (of Stancill on the cover of the Stars and Stripes newspaper) was running down a dike and hit a booby trap that tore half his foot off — he’s died since. The night that I left several was wounded but none was killed.”
After being promoted to staff sergeant, his responsibilities included taking platoons out at night and then resupplying them at their positions.
“I had six or seven people hurt that was supposed to take my place as platoon sergeant so I could get off the (combat) line,” he said. “When I went on R & R (rest and relaxation) I had a Specialist 6 that was supposed to take my place. He was standing up looking, watching the helicopters come in dropping rockets and a piece of shrapnel just laid his intestines out in his hands. So he was gone (med-evacked) when I got back.”
Stancill said he was in the “first or second thousand” troops that President Nixon started pulling out of Vietnam to come home. His name was on the list of six men who were supposed to leave on July 4, but instead they were taken to a ship on the Mekong River where they stayed a few days. One night, a general quarters alarm (for the sailors to go to battle stations) was called when a sniper approached on a boat with a log laden with explosives. Again, Stancill was able to avoid being harmed.
As they were finally getting ready to be helicoptered out, mortars began falling and destroyed the helipad.
“I told (fellow soldier) John, ‘We’re gonna get killed before we get out of here!’” Stancill remembered. “They had a bunker so we ran in there and watched the helipad get blown all to pieces. In two or three days we finally got orders and they flew us on a plane to Saigon. We got over the ocean going home and one of the engines on the plane quit — I’m lucky to be here!”
When so many Americans died in Vietnam, Stancill was asked why he thought he made it home alive.
“Prayer,” he said in a hushed tone, becoming emotional. “I had been married four months, and I knew I had to come home to her — and Momma. I was just fortunate all the way around that I didn’t get wounded. I was praying, too, you better believe it. I went to church every Sunday when they had church. We had a Black preacher that come around every Sunday morning who was of the Catholic denomination. We’d have prayer and get us a little biscuit and eat it (for Communion).”
One night Stancill heard a hissing when it was his turn to pull guard, and when he turned on his red-lens flashlight it shone on a cobra. He got all his men up and they changed their ambush position.
“Jesus musta been with me that night because I walked across water to get to the next dike and get set up and my feet didn’t get wet!” he said.
Varnell resident Mickey Brock said he met Stancill a couple of years ago and found him “a God-fearing, 100% full-blooded patriot with a passion for his country.”
“It’s easy to pick up on his love of country, and sometimes those conversations bring solemnity and a tear,” he added. “He’s the kind of man you’d pick to go to battle with. I value the friendship we’ve developed, and salute him for his service on my behalf.”
Stancill, 76, has been married to his wife, Connie, a 1968 Valley Point grad, for 56 years. On a recent sunny June afternoon, they entertained a handful of grandchildren with a trampoline and some new kittens.
