Weaver brings wealth of experience to school board

With her eight years as administrative assistant to the superintendent, decade-plus assisting with testing and other system needs, and raising a pair of Whitfield County Schools graduates, new Whitfield County Board of Education member Carolyn Weaver brings lengthy and ranging experience to her latest role.
"She is the most experienced rookie board member ever," said Bill Worley, chairman of the school board.
Weaver has stepped onto the board "without missing a beat," said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "The board and our entire system will benefit from her years of experience gained while working in our system."
"I've seen how (school) boards work, (from multiple) sides, (which) is a blessing for me," Weaver said. Her time in the system has also "given me an opportunity to know a lot of people and know their needs."
Weaver succeeded Tony Stanley, who elected not to seek a third four-year term, as the board's District 3 representative. Weaver ran unopposed in November and was seated on the board in January.
Gilreath was initially "saddened" when she learned Stanley would depart the board, "because I knew the kind of man that he was and that he was a strong supporter of Whitfield County Schools, (but) when I found out that (Weaver) was seeking Tony's seat, I was immediately reassured that we would have an excellent candidate for the position," she said. Weaver "has many of the traits that Tony possesses: She loves the students and wants to serve her community by helping make our school system the best it can be."
"My replacement is absolutely great," Stanley said. Weaver "will do a fabulous job."
Weaver retired from her position as administrative assistant Dec. 1, 2019, and "I never thought I'd have an opportunity like this, (but) I've always been an advocate for Whitfield County Schools — the 'number one cheerleader'" — so when she was approached about the possibility of running for the school board, she didn't take the matter lightly, she said. "I thought, and I prayed."
Current and former school board members Weaver spoke to emphasized the importance of the board members operating on a macro level, setting policy, approving the budget and hiring quality people, she said. "Do what you can do, and put the best possible people in place to run the school system," such as the superintendent.
"Sometimes, (Gilreath) has to do some tough things, and I know it hurts her heart, but she always puts students first," Weaver said. "Besides their safety, of course, making sure students are prepared academically for jobs or college when they leave (this system) is the most important thing."
A native of Savannah, Weaver moved to Whitfield County 27 years ago, and she took an interest in the system as her daughters, Brook Sirman (now a nurse) and Shannon Veselsky (now a teacher), moved through, she said. "Whitfield County Schools did great for them, and I'm very proud of them."
Hired in 2001 initially to help conduct testing, her role grew quickly — "at one time, I answered to about six different people" — and she took the position of administrative assistant to the superintendent in 2012, she said. "Testing was hands on," and as administrative assistant, she gained appreciation for the way "every department" ultimately reports to the superintendent.
"I can't tell you how much I respect (Gilreath), one of the finest ladies I've ever known," Weaver said. During their time working together, Gilreath often solicited perspective from Weaver, and she "always included and involved me in everything."
Whitfield County Schools is roughly halfway through the current five-year Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) V, a joint venture between Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools that aims to collect as much as $98 million, and Weaver would like to be involved with the informational campaign around the next ESPLOST, because "it's such an important thing for our school system," she said. "It's very needed, and we have two beautiful new schools," North Whitfield Middle School (set to open this fall) and Valley Point Middle School (which opened in August 2020), because of ESPLOST, a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county that school systems use to finance capital projects like new and remodeled buildings.
"We also need to redo our strategic plan for the next five years (this year), and I hope to be part of that," she said. The strategic plan was set to expire last year but extended into 2021.
The current strategic plan focuses on six areas:
• Instruction and assessment: Provide the educational foundation and opportunities to accelerate all students to achieve expected or high academic growth.
• Highly qualified personnel: Aim to recruit, retain and develop highly-qualified employees.
• Finance: Ensure fiscal stability and increase reserves through sound financial practices.
• Community involvement: Strive to strengthen school, family and community partnerships.
• Operations: Provide safe and efficient facilities, maintenance and transportation services.
• Technology: Improve student academic achievement by strengthening technology integration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.