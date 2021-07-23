Mohawk Industries driver Junior Weaver of Tunnel Hill was one of four drivers inducted into the National Private Truck Council’s (NPTC) Hall of Fame in June during the organization’s annual Education Management Conference and Exhibition in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Only 112 drivers have been inducted into the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame since the program’s inception. To qualify, a driver must have at least three million miles, 20 years or 50,000 hours of consecutive driving without a preventable accident.
"Junior has an absolutely astounding driving record," said Mitch Chastain, Mohawk FNA director of safety logistics. "In addition to a spotless professional driving record with no DOT (Department of Transportation) incidents or accidents, he's never had an OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) recordable injury or any kind of infraction on his personal driving record."
Weaver started his driving career in 1968 and has driven 7.4 million miles without an accident or a moving violation of any kind. Of the more than 52 years he has spent behind the wheel, 29 have been with Mohawk, where he has racked up almost half of his accident-free mileage delivering residential and commercial flooring products.
In his years with Mohawk, Weaver has touched most of the continental U.S. and delivered on-time, undamaged freight to thousands of satisfied customers. Currently, Weaver runs from the company’s manufacturing facility in Calhoun to San Antonio, Texas, each week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.