More local incumbents picked up challengers during qualifying on Wednesday for the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan elections.
Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, qualified for the Republican Party primary for Whitfield County Board of Commissioners District 3, challenging incumbent John Thomas, who qualified Monday. That sets up a rematch of the April 2021 special election runoff to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for that seat. Thomas defeated Day in that runoff by 587 votes (52.98%) to 521 votes (47.02%).
Lee Coker, a firefighter and emergency medical technician from the Varnell area, qualified in the Republican Party primary for state House of Representatives District 6, challenging incumbent Jason Ridley, who qualified Monday. The district includes all of Murray County and part of northern Whitfield County.
Dewayne Powers qualified for the Republican Party primary for Murray County Board of Education District 6, which is currently represented by Heath Jones, also a Republican. Jones has not yet qualified.
Marcus Flowers, a U.S. Army veteran from Bremen, qualified in the Democratic Party primary for Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome. Greene qualified Monday for the Republican primary.
Incumbent Jamie Johnson qualified for reelection for Whitfield County Board of Education District 2 in the Republican Party primary.
These are the candidates who qualified earlier in the week.
Whitfield County
- Barry Robbins, incumbent member of the Board of Commissioners for District 1, qualified to seek reelection.
- Bill Worley, incumbent in the at-large seat on the Board of Education, qualified to seek reelection.
Both are Republicans.
School board elections are countywide. Commissioners are elected only by the people who live in the district. Voters’ election cards will tell them which district they live in. The term for both commissioners and school board members is for four years. The qualifying fees are $18 for the school board seats and $270 for the commissioner seats.
Murray County
- Kelli Reed, the incumbent for Board of Education District 7, qualified to seek reelection in the Republican Party primary.
- Brad Tallent qualified for the Republican Party primary for Board of Education District 5, currently represented by Conrad Puryear, also a Republican. Elections are countywide. The term for school board members is for four years. The qualifying fee is $20.
- Chief Magistrate Judge Connie Reed qualified to seek reelection in a nonpartisan race. The term is for four years. The qualifying fee is $2,056.43.
State legislature
- State Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, qualified to seek reelection for state House District 2, which includes parts of southern and western Whitfield County.
- State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, qualified to seek reelection for state House District 4, which includes the city of Dalton and some precincts to the north. Nick Voyles, a Dalton homebuilder, also qualified to seek the Republican Party nomination for that post.
- Incumbent Chuck Payne of Dalton and former Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Doug Keener qualified for the Republican Party primary for state Senate District 54, which includes both Whitfield and Murray counties.
Congress
In addition to Greene, the following people qualified to seek the Republican Party nomination for the 14th Congressional District, which includes both Whitfield and Murray counties.
- Eric Cunningham, a businessman from Acworth.
- James Haygood, a right-of-way engineer from Rydal.
- Charles Lutin, an Atlanta physician.
- Jennifer Strahan, a business owner from Dallas.
And these people qualified for the Democratic Party primary for that seat:
- Former Rome city commissioner Wendy Davis.
- Holly McCormack, an insurance agent from Ringgold.
Qualifying continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday. Locally it takes place in Whitfield County in the elections office in the courthouse for Republicans, and in Murray County in the elections office in the courthouse annex, 121 N. Fourth Ave. in Chatsworth. Whitfield County Democratic Committee Chair Debby Peppers said that party will not have a table at the courthouse but asks anyone who wishes to qualify to contact the party on its Facebook page.
Qualifying for state and federal offices takes place during the same hours at the secretary of state’s office, 214 State Capitol in Atlanta.
