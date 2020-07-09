Welch and Bouck join The Reynolds Company in sales

The Reynolds Company, a national provider of adhesives and coatings, has announced that Hank Welch and Daniel Bouck have joined the company as sales representatives. Welch will manage sales in Dalton and other parts of North Georgia, while Bouck will manage sales in the Atlanta area and the region from Georgia to Florida.
President Neel Reynolds said of their experience, “Hank has deep roots in the Dalton area, and his degree in marketing along with his experience in fabric laminating and sourcing will be a great advantage for him and his customers in the Dalton market.
"We are also pleased to have Daniel Bouck join the sales team. His degree in chemistry and years of national sales experience will benefit the company and our customers.”
The Reynolds Company is a national manufacturer of hot-melt, water-based and dry-blend adhesives and coatings and was founded in 1978 in Greenville, South Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.