Being a school resource officer is "challenging at times, but rewarding every day," and the school resource officer program is "probably the best-kept secret in law enforcement," said Terry Smith, a school resource officer for Dalton Public Schools for 16 years.
Smith, who retired last month, was part of the vanguard of school resource officers joining local schools as the first school resource officer at Dalton Middle School, and he was eager for the duty.
"It seemed like a good fit for our community, to get officers involved in schools," he said.
Schools also struck Smith as "an easier place to make a difference, change attitudes, (and) show people police (officers) aren't the bad guys."
Smith "has done a tremendous job," said Superintendent Tim Scott. "We appreciate so much what he's done for us."
Smith, who was with the Dalton Police Department for 26 years, "has been instrumental in the school resource officer initiative as he was one of the first" in Dalton Public Schools, said Hannah Talley, media specialist at City Park School. He was a school resource officer at Dalton Middle School before serving the school system's elementary schools the past five years "while also supporting extracurricular events in the district."
"You always see him at extracurriculars — he's a familiar face — and all the kids know him," Talley added. "He's very well-known and well-loved."
At Westwood School, the halls will feel empty without Smith, and "we'll be very sad not to have you in them," Westwood School third-grade teacher Sheree Patton told Smith during his retirement ceremony at City Park on Dec. 14. "We'll miss you, and we love you."
Mayor David Pennington proclaimed Dec. 14 Officer Terry Smith Day in Dalton, and Smith is "one of Dalton's finest," said the mayor. Smith and other school resource officers like him "make Dalton a much better place to live."
Smith was especially gratified to see several people who were students earlier in his school resource officer career now teaching in the schools he helped, such as Tyler Branick, who attended Dalton Middle School during Smith's time there and now teaches second-grade Exceptional Student Services at City Park.
"It's neat to see it come full circle like this," Branick said. "He's done so much for our schools, our system, and our city."
"He reads to our classes all the time, and he's a trooper who will read anything for us, but I think he really loves doing it," she added. Students "love asking him questions and hearing his stories."
Smith spent 24 years — "active and reserve" — in the U.S. Army, which allowed him to "see a lot of Europe" and other parts of the world, but not so much his own country, he said. Consequently, "we want to go out West" for some time in his retirement.
But he'll always be welcome in Dalton Public Schools, said Patton.
"He's a part of our classroom," and she viewed him as a "co-teacher," so she hopes he returns at least occasionally.
"We do lessons together, and it's awesome," she said. He's "made such an impact on us (teachers and staff) and our kids."
Schools "brought me in as part of the family," so Smith played the role of a family member to countless children, especially those of elementary school age, he said. "At that age, they love everybody, and I'll miss the kids the most."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.