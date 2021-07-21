Wells Fargo Foundation awards $5,000 grant to Family Crisis Center

The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center is honored to be awarded a $5,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. These funds will assist domestic violence victims in transitioning back into a safe environment.
The purpose of the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center is to end violence in the home by providing shelter, advocacy and support to victims while working in the community to change attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.
The primary service area is Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties. The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
"This grant will make a difference in creating violence-free homes for victims of domestic violence," said Katora Printup, executive director of the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. "Thank you, Wells Fargo Foundation, for the continued support to victims of domestic violence.
