Wells Fargo Foundation awards grant to local Crisis Center

The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center has received a $7,500 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The purpose of the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center is to end violence in the home by providing shelter, advocacy and support to survivors while working in the community to change attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors.
"Just as all of you, we have been adversely affected by COVID-19," said Katora Printup, the center's executive director. "We have been working extremely hard to help keep victims and children safe as they shelter in place and face other uncertainties. Being recipients of this award from the Wells Fargo Foundation is instrumental in allowing us to continue our services through this difficult time."
Printup said this grant will help the nonprofit make an immediate difference in the safety and well-being of many local families.
The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center provides emergency services 24 hours a day/7 days a week to domestic violence victims. The primary service areas include Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties.
The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
The grant is part of the Wells Fargo's COVID-19 recovery efforts, which address public health needs, small business, housing and financial health for vulnerable populations.
