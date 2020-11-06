Wendy's coming to Varnell on Cleveland Highway

Wendy's appears to be coming to Varnell.
Heavy machinery Friday was clearing the ground immediately north of the Food Lion shopping center on Cleveland Highway. A sign with the Wendy's logo said the restaurant is coming soon.
Calls and emails to the restaurant's chains were not immediately returned Friday.
Varnell Mayor Tom Dickson said he did not know when the restaurant will open, but said he was glad to see another place for local residents to eat.
"This is definitely good news," he said.
Known for its square hamburgers and Frosty desserts, Wendy's was founded in Columbus, Ohio, by Dave Thomas. Wendy's has more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide, including three in Whitfield County.
