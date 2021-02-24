'We're like a family': Dalton High robotics students find fellowship as members of the team

As much as the members of Dalton High School's robotics team enjoy building, coding, programming and driving their robot, they appreciate the company of one another even more.
"Really, it's the people, more than anything," that keep Will Wright returning year after year, said the senior who is in his fourth season with the school's FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team. "Lots of different personalities, but we're like a family, because everyone is a nerd."
"We're all nerds, basically," Amaya Cruz chuckled, echoing Wright's sentiments. "I'm a really shy person, so this could have been intimidating for me, but we all have common interests.''
"I like meeting people, building, and programming," added Cruz, a freshman. "I'm enjoying it."
Fellow freshman Alex Mercado has discovered "I have so much in common with all of these people, and I'm learning new things," he said. "I joined because of my curiosity about how the robot is moved, programmed and built."
Wright has long been interested in engineering and robotics, and he's become "a jack of all trades" on the team, he said. "I'm adept — not an expert — at most things, and I started out doing a lot of grunt work because we had people with a lot of experience."
Now, he moves adroitly among various aspects of the team as captain, but "I like working with materials and building the robot itself" best, Wright said. However, "every day is a fun day with these people, and anything can be exciting."
As a seventh-grader at Eastbrook Middle School — her family moved to Dalton when she was in the eighth grade — Cruz was a member of the robotics team there, and "that experience definitely helped" when she joined Dalton High's team, she said. "Because I had background knowledge, I can be more useful."
Programming "came naturally to me," a manifestation of a longtime fascination, and she's always been a builder, she said. As a child, "I was obsessed with Legos, and I'd pretend they were machines."
Wright has "wanted to be an aerospace engineer for as long as I can remember," and he's dreamed of attending Georgia Tech "since fifth grade," he said. He plans to do both after graduating from Dalton High, but, first, he's focused on his final season of robotics, "and trying to get better every day."
