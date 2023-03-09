The West Side High School class of 1973 is making preparations for its 50th anniversary reunion.
If you did not receive the invitation via the class Facebook page (West Side High Class of 1973), email or a letter, please contact Sue Roberts Cannon at (706) 459-2725 for information. The deadline to confirm your reservation is Wednesday, April 5, and the reunion is May 6-7.
Please pass this information on to all members of this class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.