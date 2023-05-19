Don Tapp, from Binghamton, New York, said he'd pulled off I-75 to grab a bite to eat when he saw the Chick-fil-A sign and decided to eat there.
"I always like the food," he said.
Told the restaurant at 1429 W. Walnut Ave. had reopened only hours earlier, he said the chain had done a good job in renovating it.
"It looks nice," he said.
The restaurant reopened Thursday after being closed for the past six months for a complete rebuild and expansion.
The parking lot has been expanded, as has the drive-thru, which now has three lanes. All of the lanes are covered so that drivers won't get wet when they order or receive their food when it was raining.
"I noticed that when we were walking across the parking lot," said Marianne Roman of Nashville, Tennessee. "They kept all of those lines moving. It was impressive."
The exit from the restaurant onto Walnut Avenue, which used to be just a few feet from a red light at the entrance to the Mason Towne Center, has been moved west. The entrance and exit for the Mason Towne Center has been moved south, away from Walnut Avenue.
There are two other Chick-fil-A restaurants in Dalton. One is in the Dalton Mall at 816 Walnut Square Blvd. The third opened last year at 1275 N. Glenwood Ave.
Based in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A was founded in 1946. Its specialty is chicken sandwiches. According to the company’s website, it has more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states and the District of Columbia.
