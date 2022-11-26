The Chick-fil-A at 1517 W. Walnut Ave. near I-75 is closing for remodeling, according to a sign outside the restaurant.
A store employee on Friday said Saturday will be the last day it is open before the remodeling but declined to answer other questions.
A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said it would be next week before someone would be available for comment. A post on the store's Facebook page said the plan is to "completely rebuild" the store.
"We promise to come back in 2023 better than ever before," the post said.
There are currently two Chick-fil-A restaurants in Dalton. The other is in the Dalton Mall at 816 Walnut Square Blvd.
The mall location added a drive-thru lane earlier this year and completed an interior renovation in 2021.
A third Chick-fil-A is under construction on Glenwood Avenue in the same shopping center as America's Thrift Store. It appears to be substantially complete, and a sign at the store said it is "coming soon in December."
Based in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A was founded in 1946. Its specialty is chicken sandwiches. According to the company’s website, it has more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states and the District of Columbia.
