Studies have shown blue is a calming color, said Chelsea Edwards, a special education teacher at Westside Elementary School.
That's why she and other teachers and volunteers from Georgia United Credit Union's School Crashers program were painting one room in the school blue. It was part of converting it to a sensory room, a specialized room where students with special needs can go when they need to calm down. Such rooms allow the children to be stimulated emotionally and cognitively in a calm manner.
Edwards said about "19% of our students" are special needs students who may have issues with emotional regulation.
"We will have sensory items," she said. "We have a bubble wall coming in here. We have sensory bins that will help the students with soft skills. We have a small tent for students to go to when they are feeling overwhelmed."
The goal is that if students have an emotional regulation issue in class they can go to the sensory room to calm down.
"We hope this will allow us to get them back into the classroom more quickly," Edwards said.
She said the school previously had calming corners.
"We used our own money to buy sensory items," she said. "We tried to do our best with what we have. But this will allow us to do so much more. We are really grateful that the School Crashers and Georgia United Foundation were able to do this for us."
Edwards said the school would not have been able to buy the materials for the sensory room if not for a grant from the Georgia United Credit Union School Crashers program.
She said she is also grateful to Principal Sunshine Narramore and Assistant Principal Lisa Gregg for providing a room to serve as the sensory room.
Gregg said "the room will be a valuable resource for our students and our teachers, too."
"If a child gets overstimulated or overwhelmed, this will be a place where they can come regulate their emotions," she said.
The School Crashers program has been around for 10 years.
"Last year, we 'crashed' 63 schools and (awarded) $1.8 million," said Kim Wall, director of community development for the Georgia United Foundation. 'It's a competitive process. In January or February we put out a call for nominations. This year we had 247 schools across the state apply. The key is telling a compelling story in 250 words or less. Chelsea Edwards submitted an application, and our judges panel chose this as one of the projects."
The program is funded by the Georgia United Foundation but Wall said the program also has some "very generous donors," including Mohawk Industries.
"Mohawk Industries has been a partner with us every year," she said. "Here, they have donated some shag rugs, which will provide students with some sensory opportunities. At other schools they have donated carpet and LVT (luxury vinyl tile) flooring."
Wall said since the COVID-19 pandemic the School Crashers program has focused on projects that promote mental health, such as sensory rooms, faculty recharge rooms and counseling spaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.