The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Division is proud to announce that Curry Pierce from Westside Elementary has received overall first place in the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) contest. Pierce’s exceptional essay impressed the judges, earning the top spot among other first place winners from the other county elementary schools.
For the past 18 years the DARE contest has aimed to promote awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and empower students to make informed decisions for a drug-free future. Students are encouraged to express their thoughts and insights through essays that address these critical issues.
“DARE is taught in fifth grade so students learn to resist and say no when, and if, the opportunity presents itself,” said Pierce. “I can and want to see my future brighter because of what Deputy (Ron) Kirby shared with all of us (about) how and why to say no!”
The Kiwanis Club of Dalton, known for its dedication to supporting youth initiatives, organized the luncheon to honor Pierce and other top-ranking participants. Kiwanis Club hopes students will take a stand against substance abuse, make healthy choices and become inspired to be positive role models within their communities.
“The DARE program lets us know that they (the students) are listening,” said Lt. Tammy Silvers. “And they do want to learn, and, hopefully, make those good choices for their futures.”
Pierce’s success in the DARE contest not only reflects her talent and dedication but also highlights the commitment of all Whitfield County elementary schools to provide a nurturing environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth.
Honorable mention for all the first place winners:
• Arekxis Jimenez, Antioch Elementary
• Daniela Tobias, Cedar Ridge Elementary
• Emeri Cittenend, Beaverdale Elementary
• Charlotte Cook, Cohutta Elementary
• Sophia Castillo, Dawnville Elementary
• Bo Chakales, New Hope Elementary
• Lucas Harrell, Pleasant Grove Elementary (third place overall winner)
• Gissel Meza-Hernandez, Valley Point Elementary
• Bella Beaudoin, Dug Gap Elementary
• Ella-Grace May, Tunnel Hill Elementary
• Maribel Ortiz, Eastside Elementary (second place overall winner)
• Blakley Nix, Varnell Elementary
For more information on the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office’s DARE program, please visit https://wcso.com/d-a-r-e.
