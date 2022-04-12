The Georgia United Foundation, in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union, is excited to announce five grant recipients for the 2022 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program, including Westside Middle School.
School Crashers is one of the foundation’s largest community service programs that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
The School Crashers nomination period opened in February to all accredited K-12 schools in Georgia. Interested schools were asked to include a photograph along with a 250-word essay describing why their school should receive a makeover. Nominations were received from 29 school systems and after a rigorous judging process, five schools have been slated to receive school improvements over the summer.
Westside Middle School was originally home to Westside High School before being converted in the 1990s into the home of Westside Middle School serving students in sixth through eighth grade. The middle school years can be daunting due to the number of changes students go through between sixth and eighth grade. The School Crashers and Mohawk Flooring grants will help improve the media center space with updated flooring, paint and comfortable, flexible seating. This media center will become the hub of the school as it is transformed into a warm, colorful and inviting space for the students to grow their love of reading. Additionally, updates to the counseling office area will create a welcoming and safe space for the students and parents to meet with the counselors supporting their mental health and well-being.
“We are looking forward to serving our communities and strengthening our school systems through the eighth annual School Crashers program,” said Debbie Smith, president and CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. “The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a fun community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff. We want the students to be proud of their school and motivated to learn when they return in the fall.”
Now in its ninth year, the Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program has positively impacted 38,530 children across 58 schools by creating inspiring learning spaces and facility improvements valued at over $1.6 million. Funding for the program is provided by the Georgia United Foundation and generous donations made by community partners. Selected schools will receive project improvements over the summer before the start of the new school year. All events will follow current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. To learn more about the School Crashers program and view photos of past School Crashers recipients, visit gucufoundation.org/schoolcrashers.
