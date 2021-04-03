ROCKY FACE -- When Angela Hargis, Westside Middle School's former principal, saw the school's new gym for the first time, "I couldn't help but cry."
"Our former gym, parts were just unusable" due to water concerns -- "after a big rain, water would come onto the floor" -- but there was no need for a new school, because "our building is in such good shape," Hargis said. "We've taken care of our classrooms, but the gym was falling apart, and our kids deserved (a new gym)."
The middle school's new gym was officially dedicated recently, and it's a "spectacular (facility) students have been so excited to take advantage of," said Jonathan Schneider, Westside's current principal. It is "first class, and they are loving it."
Sports, concerts, awards ceremonies and even dances will find a home in the new gym, so "it will (offer) many new memories for decades to come," said Schneider, who is in his first year as Westside's principal after nearly a decade as assistant principal. "We have enough space to do anything we want, and all of our students want to participate, which warms my heart."
The former gym, which was part of the middle school and the old Westside High School, dated back to 1953, and while it was a fine facility for its day, "infrastructure was at the end of its life," said Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for operations and student services. It was also "about half the size" of the new gym, and "they can now get the entire student body in here."
"All the space is phenomenal, especially now with COVID-19, (so) we can space out and social distance," Schneider said. "Our seating capacity is now 650," which far exceeds the previous gym.
It's "an honor to do this in our hometown," said Kenneth Harless, lead architect for the project for Dalton's KRH Architects. The 24,000-square-foot facility includes a weight room, improved locker rooms and a classroom for physical education teachers to use for instruction in subjects like health.
Previously, students had to go outside to Westside's field house for weightlifting, Schneider said. Now, "the weight room is inside this building."
Physical education is "more important than ever," said Ewton, who utilized the old gym when he was a Westside student. Only about 25% of American youth ages 6-17 participate in 60 minutes of physical activity daily, and youth ages 8-18 spend more than seven hours a day on average looking at screens.
Input from the school's coaches was important, and they emphasized the value of a divider that could split the gym in two, so that's a notable feature, Harless said. Because of the divider, multiple classes can use the gym at once, even two basketball practices.
There's also an archery curtain, which can drop down or be pulled up "without interfering with other activities," Harless said.
There are only three of those curtains in existence, and all are in this school system's middle schools, as "archery is a huge sport for Whitfield County Schools."
Extracurricular activities "build character," Ewton said. "When you build character in students, you build character in the community."
The project included a new bus canopy and car canopy leading directly to the gym, "so students can come in there right away in the morning if they need to," he said. In addition, the lobby, which has a concession stand and restroom, can be closed off with the gym from the rest of the school, so "it can be used after-hours without allowing access to the school (building)."
The approximately $5.5 million project was paid for mostly by funds from the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST), a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county that school systems use to finance capital projects like new and remodeled buildings, although state funds covered nearly $900,000, Ewton said.
"We never could have done it without ESPLOST," he said.
"It's exciting to dedicate a new gym, and this is one of my favorite parts of my job," Ewton said. Sewer pipes and roof repairs are "important, but nobody sees them," while everyone "sees a new gym and talks about it."
Schneider is "thankful" the members of the school system's board and administration "saw the need we had here."
The new gym is "a shining star" for the school, the school system and the community, Schneider said.
"We are truly proud (of the new gym), and it gives us one more reason to say 'Westside is the best side.'"
