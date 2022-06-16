Westside Middle School is receiving a makeover this summer thanks to two grants, and the renovations will be "amazing," said Principal Jonathan Schneider.
Westside Middle School was originally home to Westside High School before being converted in the 1990s. The School Crashers and Mohawk Flooring grants will help improve the media center/library with updated flooring and paint and comfortable, flexible seating, while the counseling office area will receive a similar upgrade.
"We're always looking for ways to improve, and those two areas haven't been touched in at least 15 to 20 years," Schneider said. "It's super-exciting to get this (School Crashers) grant, and the Georgia United Credit Union people have been wonderful to work with."
Westside Middle School is one of five grant recipients for the 2022 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program, which "has positively impacted 38,530 children across 58 schools by creating inspiring learning spaces and facility improvements valued at over $1.6 million" in the past nine years, according to the Georgia United Foundation. Funding for the program is provided by the Georgia United Foundation and donations from community partners.
In their first year in the media center, Amy Stanley and Hannah Smith started a major overhaul to promote reading, and their efforts led to a considerable increase in book checkouts by students during the 2021-22 school year, Schneider said.
"The remodel of the media center will take it to the next level in terms of student engagement."
Stanley and Smith have grouped books by genre to make it easier for students to find reading materials aligned with their interests. They've also had numerous small-group discussions with students about reading to learn the types of books they'd like in the library — and have ordered them — which is part of modernizing the collection.
"We have some books that date back to 1903," so it's been out with the old and in with the new, Stanley said with a chuckle. Everything from graphic novels to a book about volleyball — "we didn't have any books on volleyball, and our volleyball players have been asking for that" — have been added to the library.
"Kids eat that up," Schneider said about the graphic novels that are in a comic-strip format. "We've seen gains across the board" in reading.
While part of the media center remodel will include new technology — the "old-school projector" will be removed in favor of a "ViewSonic board to be more interactive" — the emphasis is on encouraging reading by making the media center/library more inviting, Schneider said.
"It can be hard to get students to want to read, and we want the (library/media center) to be a place they want to come."
Perhaps the most striking difference will be the new "reading corner," which will include photos of students "caught reading," said Stanley, the school's media specialist. "We want it to feel homey and comfortable."
The "caught reading" photos were Smith's idea, said the media center/library paraprofessional. "When I went to school here, the (current) media center was the cafeteria, (and) we want to make it feel like it belongs to the students."
School Crashers is one of the foundation’s largest community service programs that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover, according to the Georgia United Foundation. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
The School Crashers nomination period opened in February to all accredited k-12 schools in Georgia, and nominations were received from 29 school systems, according to Georgia United Foundation. To learn more about the School Crashers program and view photos of past School Crashers recipients, visit gucufoundation.org/schoolcrashers.
"This grant is a blessing," Stanley said. "We're very fortunate."
The counseling office also badly needed a refresh, as it's not conducive for meetings with students, parents and other family members, Schneider said this spring.
"Work will start this summer as soon as school ends, and I'm looking forward to" seeing the finished products.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.