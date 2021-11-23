Westside School, 1954

Contributed photo

Larry Addis shared this historic school photo of Mr. Golden's sixth- and seventh-grade class at Westside School in 1954-55. Readers with additional identification information are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. Front row, from left, are first three students unidentified, Eddie Mitchell, unidentified and Fred Hasty. Second row, Sarah Nan Wells, unidentified, Margie McNeese, unidentified, Freida Hasty and last four unidentified. Third row, first four unidentified, Hattie Jane Capehart, unidentified, Jeanette Hefner, unidentified, Wynelle Addis and unidentified. Back row, Golden, next two unidentified, Bobby Dobson, Jerry Anderson, Sammy Duckett, Lynn Addis, Kelly Hasty, Jerry Finley, Judy Price and Carlton Raper.