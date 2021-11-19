Westside School, 1954

Contributed photo

Larry Addis shared this historic school photo of Mrs. Rogers' eighth-grade class at Westside School snapped on March 25, 1954. Readers with additional identification information are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. Front row, from left, are R.L. Hollifield, James Tate, Harold Rann, Billy Sloan, Frank Scott and Jerry Mitchell. Second row, Allene Thomason, Juanita Burkett, Sarah Tate, Carolyn Collins, Winona Babb, Geneva Hardy and last two unidentified students. Third row, Mary Lou Wimpy, next two unidentified, Mildred Pangle, Lora Mae Mincey, Charlotte Fauscett, unidentified, Linda Bearden and Rogers. Back row, unidentified, Larry Addis, Eugene Bearden, J. Hugh Edwards, Tim Quinton, Ronald "Cowboy" Lowery, Mack Long and Frank Dixon.