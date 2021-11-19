Westside School, 1954
Reva Mae Love, age 75, of Dalton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was born on September 10, 1946. She is preceded in death by parents, Herbert and Lela "Grant" Lawson; brother, Charles Lawson. She is survived by her husband, Bubba (Harold) Love of Dalton; son, Brian F…
Timothy Gribble, age 58, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mrs. Reba Faye Bell, age 63, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the local hospital. She was born October 6, 1958 in Loudon, Tn a daughter of the late William Bill and Agnes Faye Farner White. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Bell, brothe…
