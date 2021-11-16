Westside School, 1954
Mary Ann Brown, age 76, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
John Robertson, age 92, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
