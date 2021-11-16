Westside School, 1954

Contributed photo

Larry Addis shared this historic school photo of Mrs. Gussie Calloway's sixth-grade class at Westside School snapped on March 25, 1954. Readers with additional identification information are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. Front row, from left, are J.M. Davis, Gene Tarvin, Carlton Raper, Johnny Dorsey, Joe Finley and an unidentified student. Second row, first two unidentified, Freida Hasty, unidentified, Hattie Jane Capehart, unidentified, Margie Sisk, Jerry Long and Evelyn Ann Davis. Third row, from left, fiirst two unidentified, Calloway, unidentified, Wynelle Addis, next three unidentified, Sue Bearden, Jeanette Hefner and last two unidentified. Back row, from left, unidentified, Charles Godfrey, Harlan Cardon, Floyd Hollis and unidentified.