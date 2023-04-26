Members of the fifth-grade challenge class from Westwood School recently spent the day at Dalton Green park, dedicating their time to cleaning up the area.
The students took on various tasks, including picking up sticks, laying mulch and planting flowers.
Martha Thomason, their teacher, enjoys guiding her students through various service projects.
"One of the things we talk about in school is giving back and serving others in the community," Thomason said. "We wanted to make sure we got one more service project in so they could give back to the community."
The students were joined by workers from the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, who offered guidance and support throughout the day.
Dalton Parks and Facilities Superintendent Michael Hendricks played a role in coordinating the event.
"It's great because it shows them how much work we put into these parks, and we always appreciate the help," Hendricks said.
The students were also joined by Downtown Dalton Development Authority Executive Director Candace Eaton, who gave the students Dalton-themed discs for disc golf.
"It encourages them to take pride in their community, and if they have enough pride in it, they'll take care of it when they come back," Eaton said.
After the cleanup, the students walked to City Hall where they were welcomed and thanked by Mayor David Pennington and City Administrator Andrew Parker. Pennington expressed his gratitude to the students, remarking on how their actions make a positive difference in the community.
He encouraged the students to continue engaging in community service opportunities and reading, as they are vital in creating a better future for all.
The students were treated to lunch from Cyra's, a local restaurant that graciously offered its support to the project.
Westwood School thanks Pennington and Parker for their encouragement and recognition of the students' hard work.
The school also expresses its gratitude to the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, the Downtown Dalton Development Authority and Cyra's for their support and contributions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.