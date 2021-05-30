Wells Wilkerson shouted "3, 2, 1, blastoff" moments before her rocket screamed into the baby blue sky, and then the Westwood School fifth-grader chased it down like a center fielder scampering after a ball that had been lined into the outfield gap.
"Building rockets is not really rocket science," Wilkerson said. "You'd expect it to be very complicated, but it's pretty easy if you follow the directions."
"Yeah, if you follow the directions," classmate Charlotte McLawhorn seconded with a giggle. It's not so easy, however, "if you measure the wrong side, (like) I did."
Building rockets, then firing them at Harmon Field, is an annual rite of passage for Dalton Public Schools fourth-graders enrolled in the system's "gifted" curriculum, as fourth-graders study astronomy during that year of school, but last year's fourth-graders were robbed of the opportunity by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools into complete virtual learning for the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year, said Martha Thomason, who works with gifted students at Westwood. Consequently, this year's fifth-graders joined fourth-graders at Harmon Field last month for rocket launches.
Students "build their own rockets, and they have to pack their parachutes, too," Thomason said. "They all ignited and landed this morning."
Members of the Dalton Fire Department and Dalton Police Department were on hand, as usual, in case of any emergencies, Thomason said. This project is "about patience and following directions, as much as anything, because if you don't have the patience to follow the directions, it's not going to work."
Allowing fifth-graders this year "was great, because we missed it last year," Wilkerson said. "Today makes up for it."
McLawhorn concurred, saying, "We would have been disappointed to miss this" experience.
Precision was key in constructing the rocket, and McLawhorn was eager to see how far her rocket and others flew at the field, she said. "I'm interested to see all the distances."
Wilkerson grew more intrigued by rockets and other scientific endeavors through this project.
"It shows the different steps in building it, and you can really see how it works," she said. "Like, if the rocket (isn't right), it might not (fly) as far."
