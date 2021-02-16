Westwood students learn valuable economic -- and life -- lessons in stock market contest

While "some people don't want to put their money in the stock market — they think 'some (stocks) go up, some go down, and nobody knows (why)' — you should invest your money, instead of spending it, so you can have a good life," advised fifth-grader Chloe Stephens.
For Stephens, a member of the Westwood School's region-winning Stock Market Game team, the contest "changed our way of thinking," she said. "You constantly want to check your stocks and do research, then message your group about it."
Stephens would quickly devour her lunch so she could work on the game and discuss it with her team members, she said.
''We got to spend more time together as a group, and I definitely made more friends than I would have (otherwise)."
The game also helped her bond with her father, an investor.
"My mom didn't care, but my dad definitely loved it," she said with a laugh. "He gave me advice, and I showed him our stocks."
Stephens and her teammates, fellow fifth-graders Lizbeth Alvarez, Kaylie Fauscette, Noah Harden, Mackenzie Koger, Jacob Meza and Ogo Nwaba, increased their imaginary portfolio balance from $100,000 to $109,976 during the course of 10 weeks in the game's fall edition. That was tops in the region, which includes all of Dalton Public Schools, by the narrow margin of $59, and at one point, the squad was ranked in the state's top 150 of all teams in grades 4-12.
"When we won, I was like 'Yes,' (because) it was definitely a surprise, and we about passed out," Stephens said. The team's fortunes followed the market's vicissitudes, as "we were up and down like 30 times."
"We got to first, and then we went to the bottom, and I was screaming," Koger said. "It was really fun to get back up."
"It felt so good to win, because we did it," she added. "We were responsible."
There's a spring and fall edition of the Georgia Council on Economic Education's Stock Market Game, said Martha Thomason, a teacher for Westwood's gifted-student program and an adviser for the game. Students learn about the market and economics, naturally, but the game also builds math skills, close reading skills, knowledge of history, awareness of global events, patience, teamwork and collaboration.
"Teamwork, compromise and problem-solving" were paramount to the squad's success, Fauscette said. "I think everyone would agree with that."
"It was always a team decision," Nwaba said. "We all had to like" a trade to execute it.
They'd also compromise, Stephens said. If, for example, one team member was adamant about buying a stock, and the others weren't opposed, but unsure, they'd buy the stock, but fewer shares than the advocate might have espoused.
"We trusted each other, (which is) a life lesson," she said. "Teamwork makes the dream work."
"This group worked so well together, and that's why they ended up winning," Thomason said. Their experience was so positive that each member not only is playing the spring game, which started earlier this month, but has expressed interest in getting involved with the stock market when they're older.
The game is "a fun change of pace, and you learn a lot from it (in terms of) math and statistics," Nwaba said. "For me, the best part was looking at the history and predicting where (stocks) might go."
Students gained self-confidence through the game, because they have to be assertive for opinions to be heard in the group, Fauscette said. "If you're shy, no one can hear your side."
"Confidence is the biggest thing," Stephens said. "You become more vocal."
Members of the team considered several factors when weighing the purchase of stocks.
"I love looking at the stocks and (crunching) the numbers," Alvarez said. "The research, too, because you need to know every detail."
"Lizbeth is the best (on our team) at math, and she's great at research," Stephens said. "She's modest, so she won't say it, but she is."
"You have to make a sound decision," which includes researching the past performances of stocks, said Alvarez. While some teams purchased stocks of restaurants, her squad avoided them, because "people aren't eating out" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Research is important, but a person must also be cautious regarding what he or she reads online, because there's plenty of useless advice about the market, too, said Koger. "You have to be careful looking online."
Diversification was also pivotal, Nwaba said. By betting too much on one stock, one can "lose everything" if it fails.
And the students mined every aspect of their lives for inspiration.
"My sister kept talking about how much she wanted the new iPhone from Apple," and as Alvarez did more research, that sentiment was a common refrain, she said. Consequently, they bought Apple stock a couple of weeks before the iPhone's release last year, then watched the stock soar.
It wasn't without trepidation, though, Stephens said. "Apple was a lot of money, and it was definitely worth it, but it was a lot of money."
Best Buy performed as well as any of their stocks, due to Black Friday shopping, Fauscette said. Entertainment stocks, like Disney with its Disney+ streaming service, also excelled, because "people are at home (due to the pandemic) and need something to do."
Buying stocks of retail stores before holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas proved profitable, as did healthcare stocks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Stephens. When companies seemed poised to make strides on a vaccine for COVID-19, or release one, those stocks zoomed.
Merck and Co., which released a vaccine, was among the team's best performers, and it was Meza's suggestion to buy it, Stephens said. Perhaps as important, "we sold it at the right time, because it started going down after we did."
More than anything else, timing is key to success in the game, knowing when to buy, sell and hold, Stephens said. "You have to buy when it's down and sell when it's high."
