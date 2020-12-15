Whaley named Volunteer Veteran of the Year

Dalton American Legion Post 112 recently chose Lenard Whaley as its Volunteer Veteran of the Year.
Whaley is a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force. His assigned duties were working as a mechanic on B-47 airplanes.
Whaley has been a member of the American Legion for about 30-plus years, held many positions over the years and is still very active. Commander John Wilson stated, “Lenard Whaley has participated with almost all activities in the American Legion which include parades, poppies, getting ready for fair, fundraisers and many more. We are fortunate to have him as a member and he is very deserving of this award.”
