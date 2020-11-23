Tunnel Hill's Michael and Anne Walters were among those who dropped off food on Monday during the 2020 edition of Gratefull, as "anything we can do to help locally, we do," Michael said. "We really like doing that."
Donating food — canned meat, "a lot of pastas, a bunch of sauces, canned fruit and a huge bag of rice," among other items — was also a way of paying it forward, he said. A few weeks ago, both tested positive for COVID-19, and "we had some friends who really stepped up for us (during that time of need), so this is our way of trying to give back."
"I'm happy to see so many (other people) here, too," Anne Walters said. "This is great."
Though the new coronavirus (COVID-19) made it impractical for Gratefull to provide a community meal this year like the spread that served roughly 1,500 people downtown in 2019, the pandemic did open an opportunity to make this year's Gratefull about giving to others.
Believe Greater Dalton, the public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments aimed at improving the community, organized a drive-by food collection Monday at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which serves 20 counties including Whitfield and Murray. Later Monday, representatives from several agencies that the food bank provides items for in this community collected the donations to give them to those in need.
"We partner with 35 agencies in Whitfield County," from City of Refuge and First Baptist Church of Dalton to Providence Ministries and The Salvation Army, and Monday's food drive "is a huge help," said Melanie Hammontree, development director of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Due to the pandemic, Whitfield County is seeing a more than 40% increase — nearly 60% for children — in food insecurity, or limited or uncertain access to adequate food, this year.
"The food need now is just unprecedented," said Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions at First Baptist Church of Dalton. "We can't keep boxes of food in the church, because they go out as fast as they come in."
Of the 20 counties served by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, "Whitfield County is third, as far as most need," Hammontree said. While any donations are appreciated, in particular the Chattanooga Area Food Bank seeks single-serve items, foods loaded with protein, peanut butter and fruits and vegetables this season.
"There's a lot of need here, and there are people you know who need assistance right now," she said. "We all have neighbors."
Fortunately, "this community loves to give back," as demonstrated by Monday's flood of donations, she said. "We collected so much food."
North Georgia EMC's David Smith brought food that filled the bed of a pickup truck, courtesy of his fellow employees.
"The employees gave money, and we bought food with (those funds)," Smith said. The "employees are great, and it's really super (we could) do this."
First Baptist Church of Dalton provides weekend snack packs for local schoolchildren, and annually the congregation offers "red tubs" full of food to assist students and families during the extended Christmas break, when many children have gaps in food service with schools closed, Hooie said. Food collected Monday will help the church continue providing those meals.
"It makes a big difference," she said. All this food "will go right back" to children and families in need.
Believe Greater Dalton officials hope to return Gratefull to its roots as a community meal on Nov. 22, 2021, but transitioning to a drive-by food collection this year was a "perfect pivot," said Allyson Coker, project manager. "This community is doing what it always does: show up and exceed expectations."
Donors didn't even have to leave their vehicles Monday, as more than a dozen volunteers — wearing "Gratefull" face masks — unloaded donations from trunks and backseats, Coker said.
"It's been a good, steady stream of (vehicles), and (this food) will go right to who needs it the most."
Gratefull "was such a huge event last year, but this was a really awesome pivot for them, and for the community to come together, collaborate, and give back is just beautiful to see," Hammontree said. "This is what it's supposed to look like."
