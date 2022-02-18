(Editor’s note: February is American Heart Month.)
Saturday, March 27, 2021 was an unusually warm and beautiful spring day in Northwest Georgia. The buds on the dogwoods and azaleas were beginning to pop, hinting at the Easter season that was just around the corner. Pastor Ryan Miller, 47, and wife Debbie were busy planning for their church’s upcoming Easter services and a family Easter gathering.
For two weeks prior to March 27, Ryan had not been feeling well. He had experienced stomach pain and felt fatigued, but assumed it was the result of a stomach bug. With Easter almost here, he remained focused on preparations for a special Easter Sunday service at his church.
On the prior day, Friday, March 26, Ryan had felt pain in his shoulder but didn’t think much about it, and certainly didn’t think it was related to a stomach virus. Saturday came, and feeling better, Ryan accompanied wife Debbie to their church to help her set up for a baby shower. After they finished set up, they went to Cracker Barrel for lunch, but once they arrived, they were told there would be a long wait. Not wanting to wait, Ryan and Debbie decided to postpone eating and go to the mall to shop for Easter outfits for their grandchildren. After all, Easter was only a week away.
Once at the mall, Ryan noticed the pain in his shoulders again. The pain intensified and they quickly went to the car to head home. Debbie wanted to drive, but Ryan, always the gentleman, insisted on driving them home. As he was driving, Ryan’s pain began to move into his chest. By the time he arrived home, he was hurting all over. He could not sit or stand upright. Realizing things were serious, Debbie called an ambulance and Ryan was immediately taken to Hamilton Medical Center.
Once Ryan arrived in Hamilton’s emergency department, the staff worked to alleviate his pain and get him ready to go to the cath lab for a heart catheterization. Ryan remembers the emergency department staff and cardiologist Dr. Ji Hyun Lee comforting both he and wife as doctors quickly determined next steps. A past kidney transplant recipient, Ryan asked Debbie to pray for him as they moved from the emergency room to the cath lab. Ryan recalls being placed on the cath table. That would be the last thing he would remember for the next three days.
Debbie vividly remembers the moment interventional cardiologist Dr. Bhagat Reddy emerged from the cath lab to tell her that Ryan had blockages in all of his arteries and would need surgery.
Says Debbie, “I began weeping as I was not expecting to hear this news.”
Debbie pulled herself together so that she could see Ryan briefly. She told him: “God performed a miracle in you when you had a kidney transplant and he is going to perform one on you now.” Debbie recalls: “I prayed over Ryan and he Facetimed with his mom as they were rushing to get him ready for surgery. They told me that Dr. Richard Morrison, the cardiac surgeon, was on his way to talk to me. It was all surreal.”
After meeting with the OR team, Morrison informed Debbie that Ryan had tested positive for COVID-19 and had experienced severe blood clots due to coronary induced thrombosis which led to a heart attack. He would need to be placed on the heart lung machine and have immediate surgery.
Morrison reassured Debbie that the team would take excellent care of Ryan and that he would touch base as soon as he could. At that point, Debbie was relieved that family had arrived to be with her.
“I was so scared because I didn’t know what the outcome would be,” Debbie said. “One of the nurses, Read Walden, came to sit with our family, and as he sat with us for hours, it was like he became a member of our family, too. During surgery, another nurse came to update me and said that everything was going well. I felt a calm come over me. When the surgery was complete, Dr. Morrison came to see us and gave us a thorough report of Ryan’s condition. He let me know that the surgery had gone extremely well, and in his kind, gentle and loving manner, gave me complete confidence that Ryan would be OK.
“As I assimilated what was happening, I learned that Ryan would be placed in ICU for care following surgery. It was now the middle of the night, and the ICU nurse Deane Burse came to see me. She had rushed to the hospital to assist with setting up Ryan’s ICU room since he was both a COVID and heart surgery patient. Deane worked quickly, getting the room ready to care for Ryan’s specialized needs. Her tender approach with me and her attention to preparations reassured me that Ryan was in good hands. Through each experience with Ryan’s care providers, I realized we had a stellar team. Every person who saw Ryan was exceptional, and extended kindness and compassion to both Ryan and me.”
Through tears, Debbie relays: “From the moment I met Dr. Morrison, he reminded me so much of my dad whom I had lost the previous Christmas. I was so moved by the compassion he expressed for his patients. When Dr. Morrison took me to see Ryan after surgery, Ryan was waking up from the anesthesia and seemed very confused. Dr. Morrison and Read assured me that his vital signs were good and that the confusion from anesthesia was normal.”
Even through their reassurances, Debbie knew that the road to recovery could be a long one.
“Ryan has one kidney and I knew that after extensive surgery, he would need lots of rest,” she said. “I was comforted knowing that he had made it this far with this amazing team, and that God had a plan for him.”
Debbie said that the entire time Ryan was at Hamilton, church friends across the U.S. and even the world were praying for him.
“The Sunday after Ryan’s surgery, we held a special prayer at 2 p.m. for Ryan, the doctors and the staff in the parking lot of Hamilton Medical Center,” Debbie said. “It was amazing to know that church friends in faraway places such as Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia and Thailand were praying with us at the same time. I truly believe that God used Dr. Morrison and his team to perform a miracle.”
In what seemed like God’s perfect timing, Ryan was discharged on Easter Sunday, April 4. Today, Ryan is doing well and continues to regain his strength. He is actively pastoring his church and enjoying time with family and friends. Ryan recently had the opportunity to officially meet everyone who took care of him.
“The care at Hamilton was just amazing. Dr. Morrison, Brittany, Read, Sam, Deane, Jeremy — and there were others — the whole team is phenomenal,” Ryan said. “They all treated me as if I were their family. The heart team checked on me every day, and months later, they’ve continued to check on me to see how I’m doing. Hamilton Home Health also was outstanding. I’ve truly never experienced this level of care anywhere.”
Ryan’s story of survival has brought hope and encouragement to others, especially those who have lost loved ones to COVID. Ryan and Debbie are reminded daily that their story is one of hope and healing.
“I’m truly thankful for Jeff Myers’ foresight in bringing cardiac surgery to Hamilton,” Ryan said. “If surgery hadn’t been available close to home, I likely would not be here. Seconds counted, and I’m alive today because of open heart surgery at Hamilton. From the moment the emergency department was working diligently to take care of me to the ancillary team of X-ray technicians, phlebotomists and respiratory therapists, to continued reassurances from the heart team post surgery that I was going to be OK, I have been cared for expertly.”
Debbie reiterates their feelings of gratitude: “I can’t say enough about how Dr. Morrison and his team took extra steps to bring us much-needed comfort. Dr. Morrison and nurse practitioner Brittany Pryor are our heroes. God used them in such as beautiful way to heal my husband. We thank God for them and the entire team. I’m eternally grateful.”
Morrison offers his thoughts on his work as a heart surgeon.
“Taking care of heart patients is personal to me,” Morrison said. “We as physicians must focus on taking care of patients the way they deserve, through excellence in care, kindness and compassion. We have to get it right. Our patients deserve no less from us.”
We couldn’t agree more with Dr. Morrison’s sentiments. Any one of us could be Ryan Miller.
As Ryan’s story reminds us, seconds truly count when it comes to matters of the heart. We truly don’t have a moment to waste. To find out how you can help fund lifesaving advances in heart care at Hamilton, please contact the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation at (706) 272-6128 or Foundation Executive Director Jane Snipes at jsnipes@hhcs.org.
