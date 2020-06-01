When a Dalton couple saw a need, they rushed to fill it. Even if it meant leaving most of what they knew behind.
John and Cheyeanne White were residents of Dalton until a little over a month ago. Now, they’re in Nyack, New York, where Cheyeanne, a nurse, is battling on the front lines of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Nyack is just 35 minutes outside of New York City, where 16,410 of the reported 103,000 country-wide deaths from the coronavirus have occurred, as of Friday.
At the time of their move, there were already 4,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rockland County, where Nyack is located.
With a shortage of nurses in the area, Cheyeanne White knew she could help.
“They were just painfully short-staffed for what happened,” John White said. “She knew there was a need, and we began to look into what it would take to come up here.”
Cheyeanne left her job as an intensive care nurse at Hamilton Medical Center, where she had worked for four years. She accepted a three-month contract with a traveling nursing company, and was placed in Nyack. She left John behind for a week to complete packing and prepare for the move.
Now, the two are residing in their hastily-found apartment, and Cheyeanne is working between 48 and 75 hours a week. Cheyeanne was unable to speak to the Daily Citizen-News for this story due to her heavy work schedule.
“They needed her so urgently that she came up here and worked for a week while I was here in Dalton,” John said. “The need was and is so great for medical staff.”
In Dalton, John said Cheyeanne would normally care for up to two patients at once, while the workload has doubled and sometimes tripled in Nyack. Cheyeanne sees four to six patients at a time at some points, many of whom arrive at the intensive care unit with some of the heaviest symptoms of COVID-19.
“It’s a constant flow of very sick people,” John said. “The difference in intensity and number is just overwhelming.”
John said the burden of not being able to help every patient can be overwhelming for Cheyeanne.
“She became a nurse to help people get better,” he said. “She can do everything she can, and sometimes it’s not enough to save a life. And that drives her crazy and takes a lot out of her. It hits her pretty hard. She still goes to work everyday.”
“I’m so proud of her,” John said. “She continues to give everything she’s got.”
John said the couple aren’t sure what’s next after the three-month contract is up, but a return to their former home isn't likely. Cheyeanne likely will continue to work with the nursing company, where she’ll be sent where she is most needed.
“At the end of the three-month contract, she can renew that if she chooses, or they can send her somewhere else,” John said.
