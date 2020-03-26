Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Whitfield County added another new coronavirus case (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the county's total to five, according to the state Department of Public Health.
As of 7 a.m. on Thursday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 86 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 43 negative results, three positive results and 40 pending results.
Statewide there are 1,525 COVID-19 cases with 48 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 473 have been hospitalized.
Murray County has no confirmed cases. Gordon County has eight cases while Catoosa and Chattooga each have one.
Fulton County has the most cases (211) in the state followed by Dougherty (156) and DeKalb (129).
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Hamilton Medical Center updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.