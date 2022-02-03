Whitfield and Murray counties awarded funds for emergency food and shelter

Whitfield County will receive $23,836 for phase 39 and $73,673 for phase ARPA (the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) and Murray County will receive $9,330 for phase 39 and $28,838 for phase ARPA to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in each county.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program has based our jurisdictions’ phase 39 and ARPA awards on our jurisdictions’ total number of unemployed as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. Each county local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Our local boards reflect the makeup of the national board and include representation from the county and will determine how the funds awarded to each county are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. Each local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
• Be eligible to receive federal funds.
• Have an accounting system.
• Practice nondiscrimination.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
• If they are a private, voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. The United Way of Northwest Georgia receives funding to administer the funds for the local boards in Murray County and in Whitfield County.
Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. The key responsibility of participating organizations is to provide assistance within the intent of the program. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries.
• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30 days assistance per individual or household.
• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure.
• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service.
• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.
Whitfield County distributed the last round of Emergency Food and Shelter funds to the Dalton Organization of Churches United for People (DOC-UP), The Salvation Army, The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center, Oak Haven, City of Refuge, Dalton's Greater Works, Jonathan House Ministries, the Latin American Association, Soul Station and the Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry.
Murray County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with The Salvation Army, the Latin American Association and the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. The United Way of Northwest Georgia receives funding for both counties to administer the program.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds and receiving the phase 39 and ARPA application must contact Margaret Zeisig, director of Community Solutions, United Way of Northwest Georgia, by calling (706) 529-1599 or emailing margaret.zeisig@ourunitedway.org to get an emailed application. Completed applications must be emailed to Zeisig no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.
