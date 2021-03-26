Whitfield and Murray counties emerged largely unscathed from a storm that caused widespread damage across parts of Alabama and Georgia on Thursday night and early Friday morning.
"It was pretty quiet for Whitfield County," said David Metcalf, deputy director of the 911 Center. "We had no deaths, serious injuries or major property damage. (The Whitfield County Fire Department) did have to perform a water rescue for a vehicle that was in three to four feet of water at Old Grade Road and the south bypass."
Metcalf said the county had "numerous" roads closed because of flooding or downed trees, but as of about 10 a.m. Friday only three roads were closed: Lower Dug Gap Road/ Old Dug Gap Road, Standing Road/Lake Kathy Road and Shelby Drive.
At around noon, Lower Dug Gap Road and Old Dug Gap Road were open, but both had some water still standing on parts of the roads near where they intersect.
Metcalf said Friday afternoon that Shelby Drive and the 1900 Valley Brook Drive, which was also washed out, were still closed and would remain so until they can be repaired.
Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said his department's workers were kept busy responding to "signal outages, high water and reports of flooding throughout the evening and overnight hours."
He said city rain gauges showed the city received between 3.75 inches and 4.5 inches of rain.
"Isolated flooding occurred in low-lying areas and in flood zones during the evening hours and into (Friday) morning. Underwood Street at Mill Creek had to be closed (Thursday) evening through early (Friday) morning," he said. "It has since reopened to normal traffic. We will be working over the next few days to clean up debris within the right-of-way and to address storm drainage repairs. There is also a potential for additional rain through next Wednesday, so we are closely monitoring weather conditions."
Murray County Fire Chief/Emergency Management Agency Director Dewayne Bain said there were no injuries, deaths or major property damage in that county.
"We had some flooding and roads closed in our usual places, but all of them are open now, except possibly Norton Bridge Road near the (Conasauga) river," he said Friday afternoon.
