Whitfield Animal Shelter will get up to $30,000 from the Atlanta Humane Society for new cages

An agreement between Whitfield County government and the Atlanta Humane Society will provide the county Animal Shelter with up to $30,000 for new stainless steel cages.
"The exact amount (of money) will be determined by the number of kennels and the price of the kennels we buy," said Animal Shelter Director Diane Franklin. "These cages will be used to hold and to transport dogs for adoption."
A four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) passed by voters in 2020 includes $200,000 for improvements at the Animal Shelter, including a new building that will include office space and a holding and quarantine area for dogs that are potentially sick or dangerous.
Franklin said the shelter hopes to buy 20 or more kennels but the exact number will be determined by how much space is left after the new building is in place.
"The Atlanta Humane Society has a consultant and veterinarian who will come up and look at the structure and advise us on how many kennels we can safely and humanely place along each wall," she said. "We hope that our new building will be up by the end of June, and we can begin seeking bids then. I hope we can have them in place by the end of the year. We are going to move our offices into the new building, and our current office space will become an area for holding and quarantine. Their consultant will come up here and look at this space."
The Atlanta Humane Society is one of the rescue groups that the shelter places dogs for adoption with.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen gave Franklin credit for securing the grant.
"Diane has done a really great job at reaching out, not just to Atlanta, but to humane societies and rescue groups across the country, trying to place the dogs that come into the shelter, and she has really built some strong relationships," he said.
Franklin said 96% of the dogs that come into the shelter are released alive, either returned to the owner, adopted or sent to a rescue group to be adopted. Franklin said about 11,460 dogs came into the shelter in 2020.
The only dogs that are euthanized are those that have been injured or are suffering from an illness.
"The state considers anything above 90% to be a no-kill shelter," Jensen said. "I don't think the regular person would say that is no kill. Our goal is to get to a truly no-kill shelter."
Franklin said to do that the shelter will have to find more people willing to adopt dogs that are are sick and injured.
"We do have some (rescue groups) partners who pull dogs with extreme health issues," she said. "We are grateful for them. But it can take a lot of money to heal some of these dogs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.