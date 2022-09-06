Dalton City Council member Annalee Sams urged members of the Whitfield County Board of Assessors on Tuesday to hold property assessments at their 2021 levels.
Sams said the City Council plans to set a “revenue-neutral” property tax rate. But she said they need to get a final digest value in order to determine the tax rate. She was joined by Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott, Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Greg Jones and Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton, who all said the goal for their respective boards this year is to set revenue-neutral tax rates, meaning the governments would not receive additional revenue from property taxes due to reassessments.
Sams said City Council members would like to go beyond a neutral tax rate and give property taxpayers a tax cut if possible.
“Until such time as we can see a final digest it’s only speculation,” she said.
Preliminary assessments released earlier this year showed the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% in Whitfield County. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. The assessments are set by the county Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the county Board of Commissioners but the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
After the presentations from the representatives of the four taxing authorities, the Board of Assessors unanimously voted to hold existing property values at their 2021 rates and to assess new construction at 2021 values.
“The county commissioners support the Board of Assessors’ vote today to reset the entire 2022 tax digest back to 2021 valuations, benefiting all taxpayers,” said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen in a statement after the vote. “This decision will especially help seniors living on fixed incomes and young families struggling with high inflation.
“The commissioners also thank the Dalton City Council, both local school boards, the tax commissioner and our local state legislators as we worked through this complex matter. In the coming months we look forward to partnering further on a long-term solution for property assessment reform for Whitfield County.”
In response to a question from Board of Assessors member James Gordon about setting the tax digest at the 2021 levels being only a temporary solution to rising assessments, Sams said the four governing authorities are working with the county’s representatives to the state legislature to adjust the various homestead exemptions offered to shield homeowners from the effects of inflation and increasing assessments.
A homestead exemption exempts a portion of a person’s legal primary residence from property taxes. Those exemptions were created in the mid-1990s and the early part of this century, and Sams said the amounts exempted and the income limits for some of those exemptions may need to be adjusted upward to take into account the impact of inflation.
Representatives of all four taxing authorities said last month they needed to know what the final digest will be before they can set their tax rates.
“We want to meet as soon as possible to set the millage rate based on the updated digest,” said Jensen. “Our chief assessor needs two to three weeks to revert the assessments to the 2021 levels, so the earliest meeting would likely be the first week of October.”
Ewton said he doesn’t think it will take the county school board “more than a few days after we have the tax digest information” from the tax assessor to advertise the 2022 tax rate and set a vote.
