Whitfield Board of Assessors is accepting forms, applications electronically

With Whitfield County offices closed to the public due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Whitfield County Board of Assessors is accepting personal property and real estate return forms, along with freeport exemption and specialized exemption applications, electronically. Taxpayers can send completed, signed forms electronically to boaforms@whitfieldcountyga.com.
The Board of Assessors is also accepting returns by mail. Taxpayers can send completed, signed forms to the Whitfield County Board of Assessors, 205 N. Selvidge St. Suite B., Dalton, GA 30720.
The deadline for returns and exemption forms is Wednesday, April 1. As we await guidance from the state of Georgia, the Board of Assessors will not enforce any penalties for late filing for a period of at least 30 days. We will continue to monitor the situation in hopes the Georgia Department of Revenue will amend the deadline for the 2020 tax year.
If taxpayers have questions, need to download a form or want property information, visit www.whitfieldassessor.com or call (706) 275-7410.
