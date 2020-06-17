Whitfield Board of Assessors mails out annual property assessments

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors mailed annual property assessment notices to around 46,000 real estate and personal property accounts on Friday. Taxpayers should expect assessment notices to arrive throughout the week.
The real estate market in Whitfield County continues to grow despite current economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Assessors decided against implementing wholesale valuation changes, meaning most properties will not see a valuation change this year.
Some properties will experience a valuation change. Most valuation changes are a result of new construction being added to the property, an addition to a building or a remodel of an existing structure. Other valuation changes may be the result of a field check performed by an appraisal staff member during their normal course of maintaining property records throughout the county.
While the Assessors office is back to normal operations, it is taking precautions to keep the public and its employees safe from the pandemic. Social distancing is being practiced by limiting access to work areas and regularly disinfecting surfaces throughout the office.
To reduce foot traffic in the office, the office is accepting property appeals online through its website, www.whitfieldassessor.com. Developed by Schneider Geospatial, the appeals portal allows taxpayers to file their appeals without having to come to the courthouse. If you need help filing an online appeal, staff members are always a phone call away to assist you.
If you have questions about your assessment notices or would like to file an appeal, please visit the website, call (706) 275-7410 or visit the office on the ground floor of the Whitfield County Courthouse.
