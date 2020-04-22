Whitfield Board of Assessors to delay mailing 2020 Assessment Notices until mid-to-late June

The Whitfield County Assessors Office continues to be closed to the public. Appraisers and administrative staff have been busy processing deed transfers, reviewing property returns, working Specialized Assessment applications and assisting taxpayers with any questions they may have through phone and electronic communication.
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the deadline for Conservation Use Value Assessment applications and Forest Land Protection Act applications until June 1. If you have questions regarding specialized assessments or any other questions, please visit www.whitfieldassessor.com or call (706) 275-7410.
The Board of Assessors will delay mailing 2020 Assessment Notices until mid-to-late June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With sales volume down and uncertainty regarding how the housing market will weather the economic slowdown created by the pandemic, Chief Appraiser Ashley O’Donald has recommended holding 2020 property values consistent with last year’s values except for new structures, additions/subtractions to structures, remodels and any other improvements made to a property that could increase or decrease the value (zoning change, property split, etc.).
The Personal Property Department has been busy processing returns and Freeport Exemption applications. The official deadline to submit returns and Freeport Exemption applications was April 1. However, the department encourages the public to submit these documents before Assessment Notices are mailed to avoid any late filing penalties. Either mail your signed documents to the Whitfield County Board of Assessors, 205 N. Selvidge St., Suite B, Dalton, GA 30720 or email your signed documents to boaforms@whitfieldcountyga.com. The Personal Property Department is also suspending third-party audits for the remainder of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appraisal field visits have been suspended indefinitely. The Assessors Office will resume field checks at some point before sending 2020 Assessment Notices. The field checks will consist of tying up loose ends, mostly associated with new construction permits. The Assessors Office will announce a resumption of field checks on its website and Facebook page in the future.
To limit foot traffic in the office once stay-at-home restrictions are relaxed, the Board of Assessors at its April meeting conducted via teleconference unanimously approved a measure to allow for electronic appeals this year. The website provider, Schneider Geospatial, has created an online appeals program, which has been successfully implemented in Richmond County and numerous jurisdictions around the country. Through the partnership, the Assessors Office will make the appeals process more convenient for taxpayers. The Assessors Office will provide video training on its website and Facebook page as it rolls out this product when Assessment Notices are mailed out.
The website (www.whitfieldassessor.com) is a fantastic resource to stay current with the office's operations, search for property information, have assessing questions answered, download forms and much more. The office also invites members of the public to like its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/whitfieldassessor), which is used to update the public on breaking news and deadlines. The website and Facebook page are maintained by the staff, ensuring information is shared quickly and precisely. If you have questions, feel free to contact the office through the website or by phone.
