Whitfield commissioners approve COVID-19 outreach, Jones abstains

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners approved funding Monday for a program that will send Spanish-speaking healthcare educators into the Hispanic community to provide information on COVID-19. But Commissioner Greg Jones expressed concern about how the program promotes vaccination.
Commissioners voted 2-0 to approve $25,000 for the Coalition of Latino Leaders (CLILA) to send two Spanish-speaking healthcare educators, known as promotoras, into the community to provide information on vaccines for COVID-19 as well as testing for the virus.
Jones abstained. Commissioner Robby Staten was absent, and board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
The plan also calls for the group to set up two vaccination events each month in areas accessible to the Hispanic community. CLILA has set a goal of getting the vaccination rate for Hispanics in Whitfield County up to 55% by Dec. 31, 2021, from the current 31%. By comparison, 34.1% of white Whitfield County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 32.1% of Blacks are vaccinated and 58.7% of Asians are vaccinated.
The funds would come from the $20.3 million the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Congress passed in March. The city of Dalton is expected to provide another $25,000 for the program.
"If we are going to do this, I want to make sure that there's pros and cons, that they look at both sides of the vaccine," said Jones.
Jensen said the program is about education.
"This is about telling them the symptoms of COVID-19," he said. "They will go out into the community, in both the city and the county, and share the options they have for personal protection equipment, if they do come down with COVID where do they go to get treated, of course, discussing vaccinations, which is totally voluntary."
After the meeting, Jones said he is not vaccinated.
"I don't plan on getting the vaccine," he said. "I have a hard time promoting something I don't believe in."
Asked why he doesn't plan to get the vaccine, Jones said, "That's just my decision."
Jones said he hopes the promotoras will tell people about potential side effects.
"There could be blood clots. There have been some deaths," he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that blood clots have occurred in people receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but that they are "rare." It said 13 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States and 39 people developed blood clots.
"Women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event," according to the CDC's website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html). "There are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen."
The CDC reports that more than 346 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States through Aug. 2. It said it has received 6,490 reports of death after someone received a dose of vaccine.
"A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines," the CDC reports.
Commissioner Barry Robbins said he has been vaccinated but said he has family and friends who have been vaccinated and family and friends who have not been vaccinated. He said he believes it should be a personal decision and the promotoras program will provide people with information to make that decision.
CLILA founder America Gruner said the grants will help the all-volunteer group continue work it has already been doing. She said they have held 12 COVID-19 vaccine events this year in partnership with the city of Dalton, Community Hospice and the North Georgia Health District.
Gruner said since March 2020 CLILA has "canvassed about 1,000 houses distributing 13,000 fliers with information about COVID and testing," among other activities.
