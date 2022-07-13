Whitfield County's first farm winery is expected to open on Nov. 17.
"Of course, there is a very high possibility that we will see delays in finding the construction help needed to complete the tasting room," said Michael Roberts, CEO of Deep Springs Vineyard. "So that is tentative."
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 Monday to approve package wine and pouring wine licenses for the winery at 1606 Beaverdale Road N.E. Commissioner Barry Robbins was absent and board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
"We can hardly wait for the opening," said Jensen.
Visitors will be able to tour the winery, sample wines and buy them. Roberts said he will have 20 labels available when he opens.
Roberts has been making wine as a hobby for 45 years and growing grapes for some 25 years.
Farm wineries that both make and sell wines and grow the fruits and berries used to make the wines are common in Fannin, Gilmer and Pickens counties. Last year, the Board of Commissioners approved a law allowing the operation of farm wineries here.
Georgia law requires that farm wineries must produce at least 40% of their wine from fruits and berries grown in Georgia, must be on property “a substantial portion of which is used for agricultural purposes,” and must grow a “substantial portion” of the fruits and berries used to make their wine.
“We’ve got our first batch started,” Roberts said earlier this year. “We’ve got three more batches we are going to start. We’ll do most of the summer (making wine) with various fruits, strawberry, blueberry. We make a mixed berry wine.”
Roberts has planted about 400 grape vines so far and plans to plant another 300 this year. Some of the vines he has planted are two years old and some are three. He said at three years the vines will produce about 75% of their final total of grapes. He said it will take each vine five years to be fully productive. He said at that point each vine will produce enough grapes to make about 1.25 gallons of wine. A gallon is five bottles.
“These are premium, high-end grapes,” he said.
The winery has a 2,000-gallon capacity, and Roberts said he can make up to three batches each year.
The commissioners also voted 3-0 to:
• Appoint Steve Bratton interim director of the Public Works Department. Former director DeWayne Hunt recently left to take a job in the private sector, according to county officials. Bratton has served five years in the Public Works Department, most recently as second in command. He will serve until the county hires a permanent director.
• Adopt the policies, procedures and eligibility requirements of the federal Community Home Investment Program (CHIP). The commissioners accepted a $400,000 CHIP grant at their June meeting. The funds will be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied, single-family homes of very low-income homeowners. The qualifying income level depends on the number of people living in the house. The commissioners have said they plan to begin accepting applications for the program in late summer or early fall.
• Accept a $486,225 agreement with Shaw Sports Turf for a turf field at Westside Park and a $307,000 agreement with Musco Lighting of Oskaloosa, Iowa, for lighting for the field. Both contracts will be funded from the county's share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
