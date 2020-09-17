VARNELL — Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Chastain says the three baseball fields on the "back pod" of Edwards Park don't get as much use as they should.
"There's issues with drainage back there," he said. "When it rains it just takes so long to dry out. So we decided to turf them."
The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 this week to approve a $609,000 bid from Shaw Industries to install turf on the fields. The commissioners' meeting was in the Edwards Park gym.
Chastain said the turf won't get waterlogged like a grass field. He said the new turf will also allow the recreation department to use the outfields for soccer and football.
"We'll be able to use those fields year round," he said.
Commissioners also voted 4-0 to:
• Accept a bid from Zions Bank of Salt Lake City, Utah, to purchase $26.5 million in bonds that will be financed by a SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax). The interest rate on those bonds will be .92%.
"Inflation will be more than that," said Commissioner Roger Crossen.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county. The four-year SPLOST approved by voters in June is expected to raise $66 million for a variety of projects.
Commissioners have said that issuing the bonds will allow them to complete some SPLOST projects faster than if they waited for the money to come in. Local stores will begin collecting the tax on Oct. 1, but the state Department of Revenue will not send the first payment to the county until November.
• Accept a $2.145 million bid from Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun to grade the 51-acre site of the planned Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School. The grading and the park will be financed from the SPLOST. The park will include two collegiate-sized soccer fields, a high school-sized baseball field and a gymnasium/community center.
• Accept a $139,233 bid from Trinity Industrial Services of Doraville to tear down Administrative Building 2.
In June 2019, commissioners rejected a $341,000 bid from Complete Demolition Services of Newnan to tear down the building at 214 W. King St., across from the Whitfield County courthouse. At the time, some commissioners said they believed the county Public Works Department could do the demolition for less money. But earlier this year Public Works Department Director DeWayne Hunt expressed concern about that plan, saying the county could be liable for any damage caused by the demolition and suggesting commissioners seek a private company that has expertise in and insurance for such work.
