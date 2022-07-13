Plans for one of the largest subdivisions in Whitfield County history received approval from the county Board of Commissioners on Monday. But not before some push back from residents of the northern part of the county where the subdivision is planned.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to rezone 401.19 acres at 4616 Cleveland Highway, which is just south of Cohutta, to planned urban development from low-density, single-family residential. Planned unit development allows for a mix of land uses within a single subdivision or development. Commissioner Barry Robbins was absent and board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
In January, commissioners approved a plan to extend sewer to the site, where Three Point Development of Chattanooga plans a subdivision called Camden Farms. The plans call for more than 900 single-family houses, some 300 units in triplexes and fourplexes, and 20 acres of commercial space. They also call for amenities such as playgrounds and a clubhouse and pool and a minimum of 80 acres of greenspace.
The commissioners placed a number of restrictions on the project, including a 30-foot buffer around the project and a vegetative buffer between the subdivision and Cleveland Highway, mandating a minimum single-family house size of 1,600 square feet, and 1,200 square feet for the multi-family units, limiting commercial to “neighborhood”-type retail and restaurants with no tenant occupying more than 20,000 square feet, and allowing only monument signs no more than 15 feet high along Cleveland Highway. Monument signs are made from durable materials such as brick or stone.
“This will be one of the most restricted and controlled subdivisions in Whitfield County from the county government perspective,” said Jensen.
The commissioners noted that under the previous zoning the developers could have built up to 1,000 single-family houses.
Several residents of the area spoke against the rezoning and the subdivision, citing concerns about the project’s impact on traffic and on the rural and small town atmosphere of the area.
Matt Coker said he feared the homes “are not being built for locals but rather the influx of people fleeing blue (Democratic Party-controlled) cities who have sold overpriced properties and are able to purchase rural properties at an inflated rate.”
“Who will benefit from forcing a development on residents who have cried out in opposition?” he said.
Carol Matthews said she moved to northern Whitfield County because she loved the rural area and expressed concern about the project’s potential impact on water and other natural resources.
Mary Smith said she has lived in Cohutta for 42 years.
“I’m concerned about where all these children (who would live in the subdivision) will go to school,” she said.
“The traffic is the big thing though,” she said. “There are no traffic lights (on Cleveland Highway) between Cleveland (Tennessee) and Highway 2 in Varnell. There’s no way to have this type of development without traffic lights, without congestion, without all of the things that we moved to Cohutta to escape.”
Commissioner Robby Staten said he lived in Cohutta as a child and now lives in the Dawnville area and understands the concern of residents. But he said the development can help increase the tax base.
Staten and Commissioner Greg Jones noted that the county’s population has declined during the last couple of years, which means the cost of providing government services is falling on fewer people.
“If the population continues to decline, everyone’s taxes will go up,” said Jones.
Commissioner John Thomas said he also understands residents’ concerns. But he said the county has a need for more housing.
“Before Coahulla Creek High School was built, there was a study done and it found that area (the north end of the county) was poised for residential growth, and that’s where we find ourselves at now,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.