Expanding sewer to the area around the Carbondale interchange and to the west side of Whitfield County should spur growth and development, said Carl Campbell, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to approve two sewer projects. One will extend sewer down the west side of I-75 to the Carbondale area. There is already a sewer line east of the interstate going to the Carbondale Business Park. The second will run sewer along Crider Road to Mount Vernon Road in Rocky Face. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
The Carbondale project has an estimated cost of $1.063 million and will be funded from the county's share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by county voters in 2020. The Westside project has an estimated cost of $1.418 million and will be funded from the county's $20.3 million share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funding.
Commissioners have long eyed the Carbondale area for sewer expansion, saying it could boost development around that interchange.
Jensen said the land in that area “will not perk for residential property owners, eliminating septic tanks as an option. Also, several large industrial parcels exist that are undeveloped today due to lack of wastewater services.”
Campbell agrees.
"There's potential for residential, commercial and industrial growth down there," he said. "Certainly, we'll see commercial and industrial growth down there."
Commissioner Greg Jones, who represents the Westside, said there are homeowners there who are having issues with their septic tanks who can benefit from access to sewer.
Campbell said sewer might spur more residential development.
"There's some large tracts there that might open up if they have access to sewer," he said. "And as the residential density grows, we could see some commercial, restaurants and things like that. We've seen it in other parts of the county after they got sewer."
That sewer line would pass by Westside Elementary School and Westside Middle School and extend down to Westside Park, making it possible to connect all of them to sewer. Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton said the school system could save $40,000 to $60,000 annually if it could connect the Westside schools to sewer.
"We have a lot of regulatory requirements, especially at Westside Elementary," he said. "We are licensed through the (state) Environmental Protection Division. We are required to have a contractor go out there every week to check (the septic system), and our maintenance guys have to go out there every day. It's an old system, so we are always doing repairs or updates. Westside Middle School is a different system, but it is old. So, having access to sewer would be a big benefit for us."
Jensen said increased use of Westside Park is pushing the county to need to upgrade to sewer from septic tanks for the restrooms at the park. He said the need is even greater now that play has resumed by the Miracle League of Whitfield County at the park's Miracle Field after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Miracle Field is a synthetic/rubberized turf baseball field that allows people in wheelchairs and walkers to glide across it and not get stuck in the usual infield dirt. The bases are painted onto the field — not raised — to allow players to move over them.
Each of the players is paired with a volunteer — known as a buddy — who helps them bat and make their way around the bases and field their positions.
The 2020 SPLOST includes $4.9 million for county sewer expansion. In addition to the line to the Carbondale interchange, the SPLOST will extend sewer to the Connector 3 interchange and north along Cleveland Highway to about Frontier Trail to encourage economic development in those areas.
Asked why the county is moving ahead with the Westside sewer expansion before some of the SPLOST sewer projects, Jensen said, "It has a quicker payoff. It will benefit the school system, and we need it for the Miracle Field. There was just more urgency there."
"We are still going to do all of the SPLOST sewer projects," he said. "As soon as we can get a start date for these, we'll start pushing for the next ones. Now that we have Riverbend Park (which opened Friday) behind us and the (renovation) work on the courthouse is wrapping up, sewer will be our major focus for the next couple of years."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.