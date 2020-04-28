Whitfield commissioners approve zoning changes, other items

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 on Monday to:
• Approve a five-year contract with WrightCore for cloud email archiving and spam filtering. The cost is $14,999.80 annually.
• Approve a request by Phillip Jordan to rezone from general agriculture to single-family residential 1.68 acres at 638 Good Hope Road N.E.
• Approve a request by Brandon Harrison to rezone from single-family residential to rural residential 1.47 acres at 1820 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road, Tunnel Hill.
• Approve a request by Salvador and Monica Loa to rezone from general commercial to single-family residential 5.35 acres on Airport Road near the south bypass.
• Approve a request by Amber Sane for a special use permit for a forest school on 9.89 acres at 1495 Old Ringgold Road. The school will be a K-6 facility that blends outdoor education with classroom instruction.
