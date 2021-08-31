Whitfield commissioners cut county property tax by $2.7 million, say it is largest tax cut by the county this century

Whitfield County property owners received a tax cut Monday night.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to cut the maintenance and operations property tax rate to 7.31 mills from 8.31 mills. Property owners outside the city of Dalton also pay 3.438 mills for special tax districts that fund the county fire department and joint services with the city of Dalton such as the landfill. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
"I think we need to give the taxpayers some of their money back," said Commissioner Barry Robbins.
A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The county taxes on 40% of assessed value.
County officials say the move will reduce the county property tax on a $150,000 home in the unincorporated part of the county with no homestead exemption applied by $150.
"I want to thank the commissioners for steadfast focus on fiscal discipline, the county department heads for doing the hard work finding savings while maintaining service levels and our county employees for executing on our vision," said Jensen. "Due to these efforts, we enacted this week the largest real property tax cut of this century. This means taxpayers of Whitfield County will keep an additional $2.7 million of their hard-earned money through lower property taxes."
In a presentation before the vote, Jensen said the county's tax rate was significantly higher than some of its peer counties. Counting special tax district taxes, property owners outside the city of Dalton paid 11.748 mills. By comparison, the tax rate in Bartow County is 8.82 mills. In Catoosa County, it is 5.835 mills, and in Gordon County it is 9.597 mills.
Jensen said the tax rate is just one factor that influences where people live and businesses locate but Whitfield County's tax rate made it less competitive with peer counties.
Based on current spending and revenues, the county would have ended the year with a $3.277 million surplus. The tax cut will reduce that to a $517,000 surplus. Jensen said that will leave the county with a projected fund balance of $28.862 million at the end of the year.
"This would be a record high year-end balance for Whitfield County," he said.
