Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners declined Wednesday to approve an agreement that promised to bring a 74-acre, mixed commercial and residential community to Varnell. The residential part is expected to go forward but the developers say the high-end commercial portion is unlikely to happen now.
A motion by Commissioner Barry Robbins to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Varnell and Whitfield County Schools to join in a tax allocation district (TAD) to help fund infrastructure at Patterson Farms, a development on Cleveland Highway on the south end of the city, died for lack of a second.
The developers had said the funding was necessary to create the high-end commercial part of the project.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the agreement would have resulted in revenue increases for both the city and the school system.
The site of Patterson Farms is a former horse ranch and was mostly an empty field before development started. Jensen said the property has generated about $10,000 a year in property taxes, $6,000 for the school system and $4,000 for the county. The agreement would have seen the county gain $1 million above current taxes during the 10-year life of the deal if the developers were able to build out the way they planned, an average of $100,000 a year. That would have gone into the special tax districts that fund the county fire department and the county’s share of combined services with the city of Dalton. The school system could have received about $1.39 million above current taxes, about $140,000 a year. Some $8.3 million in property tax revenue would have remained in the TAD to fund infrastructure such as roads and parks inside Patterson Farms.
“We are being asked to put $8 million into a project that will add $56 million to our tax digest at the end of 10 years,” said Robbins. “I think that is a great return on our investment.”
Robbins noted the project would not only create additional property tax revenue for the county and the school system but additional sales tax revenue, but only if the commercial part of the development is completed. The developers have said without TAD funding they won’t be able to create the commercial part of the project.
Commissioner Greg Jones said he could not support the agreement because voters have rejected giving the county the power to create TADs.
Whitfield County voters in March 2021 rejected a measure that would have given the county commissioners the power to create TADs.
Voters in 2014 gave the city councils of Cohutta, Dalton, Tunnel Hill and Varnell the authority to create TADs. County voters rejected TADs that year also, but under state law the county and the school system have the right to join in city TADs if commissioners or school board members believe that is in the public interest.
Commissioner John Thomas noted he and partners bought a real estate firm just before the Great Recession hit in 2008.
“We were losing lots of money,” he said. “We chose to move forward. I borrowed as much money as I could borrow. I didn’t ask the government for anything. Somehow, we made it. I’m all for free enterprise, capitalism. Some people didn’t make it. Some did. By the grace of God and hard work, we made it. I hope that continues. It may not, but I’m not going to ask county taxpayers to take their money and bail me out. For that reason and others, I can’t vote for this.”
Commissioner Robby Staten was absent.
At the start of the meeting, the commissioners allowed more than an hour for public comments on the proposed agreement.
Dalton resident Larry Swanson said state law requires a redevelopment plan for a TAD, adding that “as far as I know” there was not a plan.
Jensen said Varnell created the TAD and commissioned that plan.
Some other speakers noted county voters have twice voted down TADs and they saw this agreement as a way to do an end-run around the wishes of county voters.
Joe Yarbrough, president of the Carpet and Rug Institute, said lack of housing in Whitfield County is limiting the growth of the floorcovering industry.
“In Dalton and Whitfield County, we have a population problem,” he said. “If you look back over the last 10 years, Whitfield County’s population has grown three-tenths of 1%. and the under-18 population has dropped almost 10%.”
He said the floorcovering industry could employ another 2,000 to 3,000 “tomorrow” but those people aren’t here because they can’t find housing.
Varnell Mayor Tom Dickson said after the meeting he is disappointed the commissioners didn’t approve the agreement.
“We will continue to do what we can to make this project move forward,” he said. “But a lot of this depends upon the developers.”
Melanie Hoenig of Greenwood Developers, one of the developers of Patterson Farms, said after the meeting she is also disappointed.
“This is a great opportunity for the county,” she said. “There was no risk for the county. All the risk is on us. We can build houses. We are zoned for that. We can get rid of the greenspace and the retail (the TAD would have funded). Or we can keep trying to find ways to do that. But it isn’t something we can do on our own.”
The developers had planned to leave a football field-sized greenspace in the center of the project for community events or for children to play on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.