Whitfield commissioners meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Wink Theatre

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m., the board's usual day and time. But the meeting will be in the Wink Theatre, not at Stage 123 in downtown Dalton, which has hosted all but one of the commissioners' meetings this year.
"Stage 123 was already booked on both Monday and Tuesday," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "But Rock Bridge Community Church (which owns both facilities) was kind enough to allow us to use the Wink."
The meeting will be live-streamed on the county's Facebook page.
Board members are expected to approve a bid for all "sidewalks, fence, field construction for turf, scoreboard installation" and other work at Riverbend Park, which is being built off the South Bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School with funds from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Gameday Construction is the low bidder at $3.04 million.
Board members are also scheduled to vote on a $1.34 million agreement with Shaw Sports Turf to install turf on four baseball/softball fields at Riverbend Park.
Board members will also vote on whether to accept a $657,591 bid from Bartow Paving for improvements at the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Maple Grove Road, including adding a left-turn lane on Maple Grove Road and a right-turn lane on Cleveland Highway and installing a traffic signal. That project is to be funded by the 2007 SPLOST.
And board members are scheduled to vote on a $32,000 agreement with Southeastern Engineering for engineering services for the emergency repair of Head Road in Rocky Face, which had a slope collapse during recent heavy rains.
