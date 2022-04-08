The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to expand sewer to the south and west sides of the county.
The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. at the Wink Theatre, 115 W. Crawford St. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the county’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WhitfieldCountyGA.
“The county has invested in sewers for several years in the north along Cleveland Highway and Highway 2 with positive results and growth,” said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. “The plan is to replicate this success in all areas of the county.”
One of the projects the board members will vote on would extend sewer south to the area around the Carbondale interchange. Commissioners have long eyed that area for sewer expansion, saying it could boost development around that interchange.
Jensen said the land in that area “will not perk for residential property owners, eliminating septic tanks as an option. Also, several large industrial parcels exist that are undeveloped today due to lack of wastewater services.”
The second project would run sewer along Crider Road to Mount Vernon Road in Rocky Face.
That sewer line would pass by Westside Elementary School and Westside Middle School and extend down to Westside Park, making it possible to connect all of them to sewer. Jensen said being able to connect to sewer would benefit Whitfield County Schools.
“We are very interested in attaching on to the sewer expansion at Westside Elementary and Westside Middle,” Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton said in December of last year. “The existing, highly-regulated sewage treatment systems at both schools are aging and extremely expensive to maintain and operate in order to remain in compliance. We currently pay permit fees to the state, in addition to a contractor who specializes in sewage treatment systems like the ones at these two schools.”
Jensen said increased use of Westside Park, especially the Miracle Field, is pushing the county to need to upgrade to sewer from septic tanks for the restrooms at the park.
The Miracle Field is a synthetic/rubberized turf field that allows people in wheelchairs and walkers to glide across it and not get stuck in the usual infield dirt. The bases are painted onto the field — not raised — to allow players to move over them.
Each of the players is paired with a volunteer — known as a buddy — who helps them bat and make their way around the bases and field their positions.
The Miracle League of Whitfield County began play in the fall of 2012, but play was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league will resume play Saturday at 9 a.m.
Westside Park is at 1519 Mount Vernon Road in Rocky Face.
“There are many commercial and residential areas along this westside expansion, where we hope restaurants and housing subdivisions will be started,” Jensen said.
The sewer expansion would be paid for with part of the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in 2020.
The latest estimates are that the westside expansion would cost $1.418 million and the Carbondale expansion would cost $1.063 million.
“We will ask Dalton Utilities to confirm those costs, and begin as soon as possible,” said Jensen.
