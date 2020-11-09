The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider a county-wide mask mandate during tonight's meeting — as two commissioners currently have the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the board chair is quarantined after being exposed to the virus.
The online meeting is at 6. It can be viewed at livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on a resolution on "pandemic response." The resolution had not been completed by 3:45 p.m. Monday, but Board Chairman Lynn Laughter said it would be similar to a proposal commissioners discussed in August.
That proposal followed closely guidelines issues by Gov. Brian Kemp on local mask mandates. Those guidelines says that people who violate the mask mandate must first be warned and given a chance to comply before being issued a citation, and they can be fined no more than $50. Those who claim a religious or health reason for not wearing a mask cannot be required to wear one.
At that August meeting, Laughter was the only commissioner who supported a mask mandate. Laughter is currently quarantined after her husband, attorney Ben Laughter, tested positive for COVID-19. He has since recovered.
Two commissioners — Roger Crossen and Barry Robbins — currently have COVID-19. Crossen remains in the hospital in intensive care. Robbins is currently quarantined and said he has no symptoms.
On Monday afternoon, commissioners Harold Brooker, Greg Jones and Robbins said they did not think the board will adopt a mask mandate.
"I have not changed my mind (since August)," Jones said.
Robbins agreed.
"I am still opposed to a mandate," he said. "I believe in personal responsibility. But I also believe that if a store wants to require masks it should be able to and that the people shopping in those stores should wear them."
Brooker said he hadn't rethought his position against a mandate.
"I do think you need to wear a mask where you need to wear a mask," he said. "I wear my mask when I'm out."
Commissioners are also expected to discuss a letter signed the CEOs of several hospitals in the region, including Hamilton Medical Center CEO Jeff Myers, asking them to mandate "masking in public places for every resident above the age of 12" to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
