Whitfield commissioners to hold budget work session Tuesday

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on the 2022 county budget Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Edwards Park Community Center, 115 Edwards Park in Varnell. The work session is open to the public.
This is not a public hearing on the budget. The first of two public hearings is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Edwards Park Community Center. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the budget at their Monday, Dec. 13, meeting.
"Since commissioners hadn't met in a couple of weeks, this is just a chance for all of us to review as a group and make sure nothing was missed," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen.
Commissioners have posted a first draft of the 2022 budget to the county website, whitfieldcountyga.com.
The proposed budget calls for $48.1 million in 2022 spending, down from $50.8 million that was budgeted for 2021. That's a 5.35% cut. But the reduction from actual 2021 spending will likely be less than that since commissioners asked departments to try to cut their spending by 2% from the budget earlier this year.
"I want to be really clear, we are not cutting any services provided to citizens today," Jensen said. "Also, I want the county employees to know there are not any planned layoffs or job cuts. We realize there are some departments with open positions and we are still actively trying to fill those in 2022."
The proposed budget includes a 4% increase in payroll for department heads to provide performance pay increases. That shows up as a $500,000 increase in the human resources (HR) department budget.
"We moved from merit pay increases in each department to HR as performance-based pay increases which HR will approve/manage along with each department head," Jensen said. "So that is all of the 4% increase together that I mentioned earlier and it also skews the other department's budgets a bit when compared to prior years."
The tax commissioner's office would see its budget increase by $146,815. Tax Commissioner Danny Sane said that is to cover costs related to moving his office from the courthouse to a building off the north bypass.
"That's to cover all the things we didn't used to have to pay for, such as electricity and other utilities," he said. "We've also got to pay for a security guard."
Jensen said commissioners and the administration have taken a closer look at actual spending, which has tended to come in below budget.
"To align our revenue and expenditures more closely, we renegotiated several contracts to reduce costs and also looked at our actual spending this year and last year," Jensen said. "In the past, it was the practice to just compare budget to budget only. With the recent county construction projects coming from SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funding, there is also less need for the capital budget so it will be reduced to focus on these voter-approved projects. The voters were promised if they voted for SPLOST that it would help lower property taxes and free up money in the general fund budget. We are delivering on that promise."
The proposed budget would cut the sheriff’s office's enforcement and support services budget by $979,186 and the detention center and court services budget by $179,599. Jensen said that does not represent a cut in employees or pay.
"These larger departments saw the biggest savings from renegotiated benefit contracts with providers, so that is a big portion of it," he said. "Also, if a large department has, say, 100 approved employees we looked at how much turnover they had in the last year and the average number of open positions waiting to be filled. The time to recruit new employees has really grown so we factor that into the budget now, instead of just assuming all 100 employees will be there for all 12 months with no retirements or resignations."
Commissioner Greg Jones said commissioners are "just trying to make sure our (budget) assumptions are more realistic."
"Every year, we've been assuming that we have 100% of our positions filled, and it's usually more like 90% at any time," he said.
Commissioner Barry Robbins said there's always turnover in any organization.
"We'd love to have 100% of our positions filled all of the time, especially in public safety such as the sheriff's office and the fire department," he said. "But that's just not always the case, and we want our budget to be more realistic."
Jensen said the proposed budget does not call for any tax increase next year and there could be a tax cut.
Commissioners this year cut the maintenance and operations property tax rate to 7.31 mills from 8.31 mills, saving county property taxpayers $2.7 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.