Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners are set to vote Monday on a $17,500 change order to Riverbend Park to create a small gravel parking lot for staff parking to free up parking in the main lots.
The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. in the Wink Theatre, 115 W. Crawford St. in Dalton. The meeting will be live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page, and viewers can ask questions by commenting there.
“The original plan called for more paved spaces, but the terrain of the land did not allow for it during actual construction,” said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. “The new gravel lot we are adding gets us back up above the originally planned number of spots. I think it will handle the overflow parking when we have big tournaments. It is not needed on a weekly basis. We purchased additional land at the south end of the park last year when it came available, so that is likely an area for parking expansion longer term.”
Riverbend Park opened in April on 75 acres at 1999 Riverbend Road off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School. Its construction was funded with about $13 million from the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in 2020.
The park has a FIFA-size soccer field with permanent seating for 1,500. FIFA is the international governing body for soccer. There’s a walking track around the field. The field will also have portable seating for another 500-600 that can be moved to the park’s other fields if needed. The park also has a 30,000-square-foot community center with two gyms, two community meeting rooms, team dressing rooms, staff offices, a walking track around the top of the gyms and a covered pavilion on the back side of the building.
The commissioners are also scheduled to vote on:
• An intergovernmental agreement with Whitfield County Schools to provide sheriff’s deputies as school resource officers (SROs).
The agreement calls for eight SROs and one school detective/school safety specialist. It also calls for the sheriff’s office to provide up to three Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officers. Jensen said there is no charge for those officers.
• A $56,350 contract with Atlas Technical Consultants of Austin, Texas, for design for improvements at the intersection of Houston Valley Road and Mount Vernon Road. The plans call for a traffic light to be installed and turn lanes in all four directions.
