The Whitfield County government gained a $3 million surplus Monday night.
The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to use $3 million of the county’s $20.3 million share of federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to fund the 2022 payroll. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
"There's been some rumblings that if these cities and counties don't spend the money, Congress will claw it back," said Jensen. "Even though we have allocated $10 million (of ARP money), we technically haven't spent that. After conversation with our county administrator and grant administrator, we'd like to dedicate $3 million plus $87,500 for premium pay towards our current payroll."
Jensen emphasized the county is not adding positions or increasing pay. The $87,500 premium pay will cover pay increases for some employees of the District Attorney's Office and the Public Defender's Office that were mandated by the state.
"We are not increasing our payroll by that amount," he said. "We are applying this (to the payroll). This will, in essence, give us a $3 million surplus for 2022. This won't be ongoing. It's a one-time surplus. This is legal, and it can't be clawed back once it is applied to our payroll."
Jensen said the county will likely use part of the surplus to pay for rising fuel costs.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 Monday to add $300,000 to the Public Works Department's budget line item for fuel, more than doubling that part of its budget to $525,000. Commissioners said they expect other departments will be seeking increases to their budgets to cover higher fuel costs.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to use $5,375 of ARP money to cover bonuses for five county firefighters. The commissioners approved $1,000 bonuses for all firefighters in December. Jensen said the five firefighters had completed all requirements for certification at that time but the paperwork had not been processed, so they did not get the bonus then.
Jensen told the audience at the commissioners' meeting the county will soon hold ribbon cuttings for Rocky Face Ridge Park and the new building at the Animal Shelter as well as unveil the renovations to the Whitfield County Courthouse.
"It could be next month (May), some of them," he said. "I won't say. We should have some announcements at our next meeting. They are all moving along very nicely and getting close to having a grand opening."
The county held the grand opening of Riverbend Park on Friday. The 75-acre park at 1999 Riverbend Road off the south bypass near Southeast Whitfield High School was funded with about $13 million from the county’s share of the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by county voters in 2020.
Commissioners also voted 4-0 Monday to:
• Apply for a $100,000 Hometown Proud Grant from Kubota to pay for playground equipment for Riverbend Park.
• Approve an ordinance that will allow homeowners to temporarily live in a camper, recreational vehicle or travel trailer on their property while their home is under construction or being remodeled.
• Accept Trailblazer Lane, the road in front of North Whitfield Middle School, from Whitfield County Schools and convey to the school system a small portion of Hill Road in front of Eastside Elementary School that the school system needs because of plans to improve the entrance to and exit from that school.
